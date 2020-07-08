Amyra Dastur Says Shooting For 'Dilli' In The Capital Helped Ground Characters In Reality

Amyra Dastur will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming web series, Dilli. As per a report of a leading news daily, Amyra Dastur revealed that she essays the role of Kashmiri girl in Dilli, who influences the proceedings in the capital. Amyra further added that her character has shades of grey and drama and that shooting the political thriller in the heart of India's capital helped the team ground their characters in reality.

Talking further about her and Saif Ali Khan's screen space in the web series, Amyra Dastur reportedly revealed that unfortunately, in the first season, there isn't much interaction between her and Saif's characters in Dilli. She continued that she is told their characters will manoeuvre in different directions in the second edition of the series.

Amyra Dastur admitted that the long-format storytelling offers actors the advantage of developing the character efficiently. The actor went on to say that in digital projects, actors are critiqued on the basis of their work. Talking about how factors like box-office numbers or theatre occupancy don't come into play, Amyra Dastur then stated that the medium helped her break out of the just-another-pretty-face mould.

About Dilli cast:

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Dilli cast stars Saif Ali Khan, Amyra Dastur, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayub, Sarah Jane Dias, Gauhar Khan, among others. The political thriller will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Dilli is written by Gaurav Solanki.

As per a report of another news portal, Amyra Dastur had earlier said in a statement that said she immediately agreed to be a part of the show due to its 'delicious script'. She also revealed that the script of Dilli got her completely hooked. Talking about Saif Ali Khan, Amyra further added that Saif is one of the finest actors and the kind of work he is doing is putting her and the team on a global map. Reportedly, Dilli web series is set around the powerful corridors of Lutyen’s Delhi, which is the centre of Indian polity.

