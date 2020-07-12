Leonardo DiCaprio And Brad Pitt's Friendship Timeline Over The Years; Read

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are two Hollywood megastars who recently came together for their film titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. While the friendship between the two has recently surfaced amongst the fans but the two actually know each other for 10 years. They have even appeared together in many other projects before. Read on to know how the friendship started between these two handsome Hollywood legends.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo, who were the main star cast in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, are one of the most loved best buddies in Hollywood by fans. Even though the two knew each other for 10 years, but it was reportedly their 2019 flick that brought them closer to each other. The two of them are known to hang out together eating sandwiches and making pottery.

ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio's 'J. Edgar' Has A Great Soundtrack Comprising Of THESE Iconic Numbers

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt's friendship timeline

Both Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio actually started their career from the same TV show, Growing Pains. The sitcom was aired on ABC network and they starred in the TV show in different years. Pitt appeared on the show in the 1987 to 1989 season, while Leo was in the 1991 to 1992 season.

Both of them appeared in a short film together titled The Audition. It was released in the year 2015. The short film aimed as a promotional film for the Studio City Macau resort and casino.

It was in May 2019 that the two megastars started talking about each other and thus their bromance slowly unravelled into the world. They talked about their experience of working together for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood while they were attending the 72nd Cannes Film festival. Both responded by saying that working with each other was very comfortable for them as somehow they instantly clicked due to their cinematic bond in the industry.

ALSO READ| Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'The Basketball Diaries' Memorable Songs

Pitt was quoted saying that their friendship was automatic. He went on stating that they connected on a deep level as they shared many experiences in the industry which they could relate to.

Pitt teased DiCaprio about Leo’s famous plank scene from Titanic saying that there was space for two and DiCaprio could have squeezed a bit to fit on the plank. Pitt mentioned Leo while giving his acceptance speech at the Academy Awards. Pitt won the Oscar for the best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt and DiCaprio are so close that they even have nicknames for each other. Pitt revealed in an interview that Leo calls him “Lover”, which is "weird" but he rolls with it.

ALSO READ| Actors Tom Hanks Shared Screen In Thriller Films: Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson & More

ALSO READ| Jack Nicholson's Best Co-stars in Thrillers Include Leonardo DiCaprio & Others

Promo Image courtesy: Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.