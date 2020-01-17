Here's The Audience's Review Of Sam Mendes' War Film '1917'

Sam Mendes's film 1917 depicts the horrors of military disputes. The story is set in the backdrop of World War I. Starring George Mackey, Mark Strong, Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dean-Charles Chapman, Andrew Scott, Claire Duburcq and Colin Firth in prominent roles, the epic war film revolves around two young British men who are set on a mission to inform a battalion that the enemy is plotting to attack again.

1917 has been highly appreciated by the critics and the audience alike. Besides numerous awards and accolades, the movie has also received 10 Academy Awards nominations. Here is how the audience reacted to the film.

I was blown away by #1917Film. The single-take filming technique is breathtaking in its execution. It reminded me of a 1st person shooter videogame where the camera itself is a character.

Here's a comparison between @1917's final footage & behind the scenepic.twitter.com/18hT7snYgh — Akil N Awan (@Akil_N_Awan) January 11, 2020

So... #1917Film... it’s less of a movie and more of an experience. Something you can only truly live through once. It’s unrelenting, it’s horrifying, it’s beautiful, it’s magic. They’ve captured true magic through the camera. It needs to be seen on the big screen. A masterpiece! pic.twitter.com/oGf0n4Dr0S — Lucas Fisher (@_lucasjfisher_) January 10, 2020

A lot of people have wondered about this - when George MacKay gets knocked down, and bumps into people in this scene.... that was not planned!



Sam Mendes confirmed how he had to mute out a lot of loud swearing from this scene, every time someone bumped into MacKay. #1917Film pic.twitter.com/Ake587zftf — Adam Khan (@AdamKhan100) January 9, 2020

#1917Film is worth the price of a ticket for this scene alone



the use of lighting is INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/qygbJXNSsu — adam (@daydream_bowie) January 10, 2020

I've just seen 1917. Just wow.



One of the greatest films I've seen. The way it was shot was stunning.

The acting, tremendous.

The story, captivating.



Gives you a real image of war, and it is a horrible one. True heroes.



Gritty. Gripping. Emotional.#1917Film — ali (@HalfToc) January 10, 2020

Just came out of #1917Film. Wow. I'm amazed. Heartbroken. Enthralled. Impressed. Filmmaking at its finest. Nothing but props for the incredible skill displayed. pic.twitter.com/iVjk491cTi — A Day Or So Late Movie Reviews (@ADayLateReviews) January 10, 2020

I was very excited for #1917Film and man, what an experience!! It felt like I've hold my breath the hold time till the end, on the edge of my seat the whole time.

The direction, cinematography with one-shot, acting & music is so fantastic, amazing & awesome!



10/10 pic.twitter.com/mYkHzs8Zry — Sander van Vliet 🎮🇳🇱 (@SantiagovanVlix) January 10, 2020

#1917Film delivers on the most soul reverberating scene of not just 2019, but of any film I’ve ever seen. Words cannot possibly prepare you for its tranquility. Locked everybody in my screening up, following with a series of silent weeps. People forgot they were watching a movie. pic.twitter.com/jCAWtyWNh5 — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@polnaszek5) January 10, 2020

