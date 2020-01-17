The Debate
Here's The Audience's Review Of Sam Mendes' War Film '1917'

Hollywood News

'1917' garnered critical praise and received many awards, including 10 Academy Awards nominations. Here's what the audiences feel about this film. Read on

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
1917

Sam Mendes's film 1917 depicts the horrors of military disputes. The story is set in the backdrop of World War I. Starring George Mackey, Mark Strong, Richard Madden, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dean-Charles Chapman, Andrew Scott, Claire Duburcq and Colin Firth in prominent roles, the epic war film revolves around two young British men who are set on a mission to inform a battalion that the enemy is plotting to attack again. 

1917 has been highly appreciated by the critics and the audience alike. Besides numerous awards and accolades, the movie has also received 10 Academy Awards nominations. Here is how the audience reacted to the film. 

Audience's reviews:

 

 

 

 

 

Published:
