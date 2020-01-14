With 10 Oscar Nominations, Here's When Sam Mendes' Film 1917 Will Release In India

Sam Mendes' multiple Oscar-nominated war drama "1917", which has been backed by Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners, will hit the Indian screens on January 17. The film bagged 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards including best picture, best director and best original score. The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on February 9.

"1917", "one continuous shot" war thriller, is inspired by Mendes' grandfather's stories and stars George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman. Reliance Entertainment is releasing the film in India.

War movie '1917' tops UK and Irish box office on opening weekend

Gerwig to Awkwafina: Oscars 2020 snubs and surprises

Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina, Lupita Nyong'o and Robert De Niro were the actors who were snubbed at the Oscar nominations this year. Though the Academy Awards nods announcement on Monday, coming close on the heels of Bafta awards which was criticised for its lack of diversity, somehow tried to balance the scales with Cythia Erivo's best actress nomination for "Harriet", Antonio Banderas' best actor inclusion for Spanish film "Pain and Glory" and a best picture nomination for Greta Gerwig-directed "Little Women".

'Avengers: Endgame' beats '1917' at the Critics' Choice Awards 2020; check details

However, Gerwig and other women directors were snubbed in the best director category. But the acting exclusions -- Lopez ("Hustlers"), Awkwafina ("The Farewell", Nyong'o ("Us) -- were glaring, with these three films registering zero nominations. Also snubbed were veteran actor De Niro for "The Irishman", Taron Egerton for "Rocketman", Christian Bale for Ford v Ferrari and Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name in the best actor list.

In the supporting actor category, according to Academy voters, Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy) could not make the cut. Celebrated French-Senegalese production "Atlantics" didn't find a mention in the top five of the international feature category. Apollo 11" was overlooked in the documentary category, but a bigger snub was, probably, for "Frozen 2" as the film didn't qualify in the animated feature category.

Sam Mendes' World War I drama '1917' is finally out in UK today

However, animated feature "Klaus" was a surprise entry in the list. Another least expected nomination was for veteran actor Kathy Bates in the supporting actress category for Clint Eastwood's "Richard Jewell".

