27 Volumes Of Alan Rickman's Handwritten Diaries To Be Converted Into A Single Book

Alan Rickman was known for his role as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise. According to Guardian, he had written a few diaries since the early 1990s. All those volumes of his diaries will now be published in a book which will focus on his life. The book is said to release in autumn of 2022.

Alan Rickman's diaries to be published in a book

Alan Rickman's handwritten diaries span more than 25 years of his life and career. There are 27 volumes of these diaries which have captured every little moment of his life. They will be edited down into a single book. Alan Rickman died in 2016 after battling with pancreatic cancer at the age of 69. He wrote these diaries with an intention of publishing it someday while he was alive. The popular stage and film actor, who is best known for his role as Severus Snape worldwide wrote his insights about life, acting, politics and friendship in his diary. He wrote reviews of various plays that he attended and some behind the scenes stories of Harry Potter films.

Publisher Canongate has received the rights to the book and the access to his dairies. The book will be edited by Alan Taylor who is the editor of the Scottish Review of Books. He also edited The Country Diaries which is a collection of the pastoral journalist's from Beatrix Potter, John Fowles, Dorothy Wordsworth and more. The book is said to be titled as "The Diaries of Alan Rickman". Alan Rickman's wife Rima Horton mentioned that she is looking forward to the book.

She said that she is extremely happy that Canongate is publishing the book and there was nothing more she could ask for. She mentioned that the book will not only reveal Alan Rickman as an actor, but it will also reveal the real Alan. She added that the book will capture his sense of humour, his craftsmanship, his sharp observation and his devotion to the arts. Alan Taylor said that the book will be witty, gossipy and anecdotal. He added that Alan Rickman's handwritten diaries converted into a book will showcase his daily life.

More about Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman is loved in the US and well as in the UK. Apart from portraying Severus Snape, his career also saw popularity in 90s and the early 2000s. He was seen as Valmont in Les Liaisons Dangereuses at the Royal Shakespeare Company. In films, he was known as Hans Gruber, the villain opposite Bruce Willis in Die Hard and Sheriff of Nottingham in 1991's Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. He also made his directorial debut with The Winter Guest with his Sense and Sensibility co-star Emma Thompson.

