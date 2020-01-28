Alan Rickman's Best Movies That Are A Must-watch; From 'Die Hard' To 'Love, Actually'

Late British actor Alan Rickman became a part of the film industry after he starred as Tybalt in the TV movie Romeo and Juliet in the year 1978. The late actor then became a part of many movies that were successful at the box office. He is best known to play the character of Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movies. There are other movies of Rickman that the audience and critics have appreciated.

ALSO READ | Harry Potter's Tom Felton Eyes James Bond Character As Craig Leaves

Here is a list of the best Alan Rickman movies

Die Hard

The movie Die Hard was released in the year 1988. The movie traced the story of an NYPD (New York Police Department) officer who tries to save his wife along with other hostages taken at the Nakatomi Plaza in Los Angeles. They were taken hostage by German terrorists on Christmas. The movie starred Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson, Paul Gleason, and De'voreaux White. Alan Rickman played the role of Hans Gruber, who is an ex-West German radical. The movie was directed by John McTiernan.

ALSO READ | Harry Potter Books That Made Readers Go Gaga With Their Plot Callbacks

Sense and Sensibility

Alan Rickman became a part of the movie Sense and Sensibility in the year 1995. The movie starred Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant along with Alan. The movie is based on the book with the same name by Jane Austen. Emma and Kate played the roles of the Dashwood sisters, Elinor and Marianne respectively. Hugh Grant played the role of Mr Edward Ferrars. Alan Rickman became Colonel Brandon, a middle-aged man completely in love with Marianne.

ALSO READ | Movies Too Dark To See: 'Godzilla', 'Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1', & More

Love, Actually

Love, Actually is a multi-starrer flick from 2003 that showed different stories winding up on Christmas. The movie deals with different problems that various people are facing as they try to find love, to stay in love, or just understand the concept of love. The movie starred Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Sienna Guillory, Lúcia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Sangster, Bill Nighy, Gregor Fisher, Martine McCutcheon and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Alan Rickman plays the role of a married man torn between his wife and his attraction for his assistant.

ALSO READ | Harry Potter Quotes And References In Pop Culture That You Did Not Know About

Image Courtesy: Love, Actually Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.