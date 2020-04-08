Harry Potter's J.K. Rowling Remembers Alan Rickman As Severus Snape, Fans Say 'Always'

Harry Potter's author J.K. Rowling shared a post on Twitter that made all the Potterheads around the world emotional. Rowling remembered actor Alan Rickman, who played the role of Severus Snape in all eight movies of the Harry Potter series. Her post made all the fans reminisce the excellence of the actor in portraying this difficult role.

J.K. Rowling remembers Alan Rickman

A fan from Italy tweeted that the last part of the series Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 will be aired and that she was not ready to say goodbye to Severus Snape. She also thanked Rolwing for the character and talked about Alan Rickman's perfect portrayal of the same. Here is the tweet:

Tonight in Italy they air “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow Part 2”. As always, I’m NOT ready to say goodbye to Severus Snape 😭

Thank you @jk_rowling for this unique character and for convincing Alan Rickman to portray him - we had the perfect Severus Snape. 💚 — Daisy ❅ (@Daisy_94e) April 7, 2020

J.K Rowling responded to the fan and remembered the time she had thought of Alan Rickman after he passed away. She revealed that Harry Potter and Cursed Child has Severus Snape's first appearance with his back to the audience. During the dress rehearsal, she saw a long black wig and her eyes filled with tears as her irrational heart believed that when he turns around, it would be Alan Rickman.

In Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, Snape makes his first appearance with his back to the audience. At the dress rehearsal I saw him in his long black wig & my eyes filled with tears because, for a split second, my irrational heart believed when Snape turned round, I'd see Alan. https://t.co/qC3xxmwz3d — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 7, 2020

The actor Alan Rickman passed away on January 14, 2016. His last role was a voice-over in the movie Alice Through the Looking Grass. Alan Rickman's death was due to pancreatic cancer.

Source: J. K. Rowling Facebook & Shutterstock

