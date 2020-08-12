Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Secretly Purchase A Home In Santa Barbara: Reports

According to various reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were staying together in Los Angeles in Tyler Perry's luxurious 12-bedroom, eight-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion, which was approximately worth $18 million. However, according to the latest reports by entertainment portal Page Six, Prince Harry and Meghan recently purchased a family home in Santa Barbara, California. Moreover, the report also claims that the Prince, Meghan, and their baby Archie, have been living in that home in secret since early July of this year.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle living in Santa Barbara family home?

Also Read | Cara Delevingne Quiz: Test Your Luck If You Are A True Fan Of The Diva

Speaking to Page Six, a spokesperson for the royal family revealed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved to their family home in July this year. The spokesperson added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled into the quiet privacy of their new community. The couple also hopes that their privacy will be respected by the media and their neighbours.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Takes Up Cooking On 'Selena + Chef', Says 'have To Learn A Lot'

According to the report, this family home in an upscale California community was chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a place to put down permanent roots. This family home is meant to give baby Archie the most normal life possible, especially after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family. This home is also the first property exclusively owned by Prince Harry and his wife.

The spokesperson for the royal family also mentioned that the past six weeks have been very special for the couple and their baby as they have enjoyed their "complete privacy". The report also claimed that privacy was a luxury that the couple did not have while living in LA. The spokesperson further revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle never wanted to make LA their permanent home.

Also Read | Can You See Tabu As Malorie Braving Adversities In Bollywood Remake Of 'Bird Box'?

They only chose to live in LA when they arrived in the US as they could easily reach Meghan Markle's mother, who also lives in LA. The exact price for Prince Harry's home was not revealed due to security concerns, however, Santa Barbara is one of the wealthiest communities in the United States. The spokesperson also mentioned that the Prince prefers homes that were more intimate and that had character.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Massive Net Worth Proves That He Is One Of The Richest In Hollywood; Read

[Promo from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.