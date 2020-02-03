'Gretel & Hansel', 'Little Red Riding Hood', & Other Horror Films Inspired By Fairy Tales

Horror is one of the most difficult genres to produce, but some directors have done a wonderful job frightening their audiences over the years. People love to watch horror movies. Let us go over a couple of movies that brought horror and fairy tales together.

Gretel And Hansel

The movie Gretel And Hansel came out on January 29th, 2020, and was directed by Oz Perkins. This movie takes a new path aided by the backstory of Holda the Witch. Though she still devours children, now there is more emphasis on her cannibalism. Audiences seem to have loved the movie and it has been getting positive reviews.

Snow White: A Tale Of Terror

Snow White: A Tale Of Terror came out almost 40 years ago but is still fresh in viewers’ minds as Sigourney Weaver did a magnificent job portraying the Wicked Queen in the movie. The movie was able to take the old fairy tale to a dark gothic level with major emphasis on horror. The entire cast and crew did a fabulous job to make such a memorable film.

Little Red Riding Hood

Little Red Riding Hood was helmed by Catherine Hardwicke and takes a romantic approach to the entire story. The film received mixed reviews as the makers failed to hold on to the essence of the film. The horror was disguised under dramatic tension that the audience failed to relate to yet the movie remains favourite of many.

Pan’s Labyrinth

Guillermo del Toro did a fantastic job merging fairy tale and horror for Pan's Labyrinth. His creature creation and its portrayal left audiences speechless. The story revolved around a young girl named Ofelia and how to escape her evil new stepfather she dives into Pan’s Labyrinth and faces different fairy tale creatures who are not all good.

