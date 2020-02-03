From Lebron James To Ronda Rousey: When Athletes Got Major Movie Roles In Hollywood

Sports and movies are often regarded as two pillars of modern-day entertainment. The two worlds are miles apart from each other in terms of what they do and how they are portrayed. However, sports stars often make it to the big screen and bag some noteworthy roles. Fans of these sports stars get delighted to watch their icons on the big screen and often flock to watch them don a different avatar. Here are some films that gave major roles to sportspersons in movies.

Times when athletes got major movie roles in Hollywood

Brooke Ence

Superhero movies are often made on a big budget and have loads of action and drama in them. Brooke Ence featured in the blockbuster film Wonder Woman. Brooke Ence is a champion CrossFit athlete. In the movie, Brooke was seen battling the Nazis who attacked Themyscira. Ence said in an interview that playing that role in the film was one of the most significant moments of her career.

Lebron James

The Judd Apatow directed comedy Trainwreck was a hit in 2015. The film starred Amy Schumer and Bill Hader, along with a couple of very famous athletes. John Cena too appeared in the film as one of Schumer's character's dates. However John played a character in the film, but Lebron stole the show with every scene he appeared in. The basketball star played himself in the film but a rather hilarious over-the-top version of his true self.

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey gained immense fame after she made the UFC women's division big enough to main event the Pay Per View. The UFC legend appeared in Furious 7 as one of the henchmen for the antagonist in the film. This was her second film after The Expendables 3 in 2014, at the time she was the UFC Champion. Rousey then moved on to WWE and appeared in a major role in the movie Mile 22.

