BAFTAs 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor, '1917' Is Best Film; See Full List

The 73rd British Academy Film Awards took place on February 2, 2020, this year, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. It honoured the best national as well as international films of 2019, and the psychological thriller Joker went on to garner eleven nominations. This year, a new category was also introduced, titled Best Casting. BAFTA 2020 was hosted by Graham Norton and the list of the BAFTA 2020 winners are as follows:
Joaquin Phoenix: Joker (Winner)
Leonardo DiCaprio: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Adam Driver: Marriage Story
Taron Egerton: Rocketman
Jonathan Pryce: The Two Popes
Renee Zellweger: Judy (Winner)
Jessie Buckley: Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson: Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan: Little Women
Charlize Theron: Bombshell
1917: Sam Mendes (Winner)
The Irishman: Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Joker: Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite: Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae
Sam Mendes: 1917 (Winner)
Martin Scorsese: The Irishman
Todd Phillips: Joker
Quentin Tarantino: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho: Parasite
Jojo Rabbit: Taika Waititi (Winner)
The Irishman: Steven Zaillian
Joker: Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women: Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes: Anthony McCarten
Parasite: Bong Joon-ho (Winner)
The Farewell: Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia
For Sama: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Pain And Glory: Pedro Almodovar, Agustín Almodovar
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire: Celine Sciamma, Benedicte Couvreur
Klaus: Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh (Winner)
Frozen 2: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho
A Shaun the Sheep Movie Farmageddon: Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley
Toy Story 4: Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen
Joker: Shayna Markowitz (Winner)
Marriage Story: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Victoria Thomas
The Personal History of David Copperfield: Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes: Nina Gold
1917: Roger Deakins (Winner)
The Irishman: Rodrigo Prieto
Joker: Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ’66: Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse: Jarin Blaschke
