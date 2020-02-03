BAFTAs 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor, '1917' Is Best Film; See Full List

The 73rd British Academy Film Awards took place on February 2, 2020, this year, at the Royal Albert Hall in London. It honoured the best national as well as international films of 2019, and the psychological thriller Joker went on to garner eleven nominations. This year, a new category was also introduced, titled Best Casting. BAFTA 2020 was hosted by Graham Norton and the list of the BAFTA 2020 winners are as follows:

Congratulations to all the amazing winners at the 2020 @EE British Academy Film Awards 🎥👏 View the full list with all the nominees on the BAFTA website 👇 https://t.co/QokjCL9Kqn#EEBAFTAs #BAFTAs — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 2, 2020

The full list of BAFTA 2020 winners

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix: Joker (Winner) Leonardo DiCaprio: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Adam Driver: Marriage Story

Taron Egerton: Rocketman

Jonathan Pryce: The Two Popes

Best Actress

Renee Zellweger: Judy (Winner) Jessie Buckley: Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson: Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan: Little Women

Charlize Theron: Bombshell

Best Film

1917: Sam Mendes (Winner) The Irishman: Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Joker: Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite: Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae

Best Director

Sam Mendes: 1917 (Winner) Martin Scorsese: The Irishman

Todd Phillips: Joker

Quentin Tarantino: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho: Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jojo Rabbit: Taika Waititi (Winner) The Irishman: Steven Zaillian

Joker: Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women: Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes: Anthony McCarten

Best Film Not in the English Language

Parasite: Bong Joon-ho (Winner) The Farewell: Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

For Sama: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Pain And Glory: Pedro Almodovar, Agustín Almodovar

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire: Celine Sciamma, Benedicte Couvreur



READ |'Narcos: Mexico Season 2' Second Trailer Is Out; Check Details

Best Animated Film

Klaus: Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh (Winner) Frozen 2: Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

A Shaun the Sheep Movie Farmageddon: Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

Toy Story 4: Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen

READ | Top Shows Like 'Breaking Bad' That You Must Add To Your Watchlist



Best Casting

Joker: Shayna Markowitz (Winner) Marriage Story: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Victoria Thomas

The Personal History of David Copperfield: Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes: Nina Gold



READ | Highest Grossing Pixar Films That You Must Add To Your Watchlist



Cinematography

1917: Roger Deakins (Winner) The Irishman: Rodrigo Prieto

Joker: Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66: Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse: Jarin Blaschke



READ | Game Of Thrones' Cersei Lannister Quotes You Must Check Out Right Away



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.