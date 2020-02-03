Isla Fisher's Hilariously Quirky Pictures That Are Too Good To Miss

Hollywood actor Isla Fisher has done an array of films and has dabbled with many different genres. Right from playing the role of a trickster in Now You See Me to playing a naïve girl in Wedding Crashers, she has done an exceptional job. She is known for being very witty and has her fans doubling with laughter with some of the most hilarious captions and post on her Instagram account. Isla Fisher celebrated her birthday on Monday, February 3. On the occasion of her birthday, check out some of the quirkiest pictures of the actor.

Isla Fisher’s photos

Isla Fisher wore a glamorous navy blue coloured pantsuit and a contrasting red lipstick to complete the look. She captioned the post saying that the rest of the pictures were worse than this and made her fans double up with laughter. She looked glamorous as she left her hair open and sported a comic expression.

Isla Fisher is a vision to behold in a red coloured deep neck outfit. She walked towards the camera with her husband in the background. The adorable picture won the hearts of many as the fans claimed that she looked breath-taking in the picture.

In the picture shared by Isla Fisher on her Instagram account, she can be seen laughing as a person ties her shoes. In the post, she calls herself ‘Gingerella’ as she mocks the fairy tale Cinderella. Isla Fisher looked marvellous in a black mini-dress and a pair of dark coloured stockings.

Isla Fisher wished her fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy Hanukkah with an adorable post. She wore a reindeer hairband and pared it with a white and red sweater. She impressed her fans as she pulled off the look with utmost grace.

Isla Fisher looked ramp ready in her post as she makes a funny face at the lens. In the picture, she is seen wearing a multi-coloured shimmering outfit with silver sleeves and a dark red coloured lipstick. Her hair was styled in soft waves as she gives her fans a glimpse of her ‘subtlest performance’. Her fans claimed that she looked adorable in the picture.

