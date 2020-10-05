Black Widow Could Team Up With THESE Characters In The Upcoming Doctor Strange's Sequel

Natasha Romanoff, alias, Black Widow, is one of the most important characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black widow has tried to save the Earth, or even the galaxy with in the past with the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. However, in her own standalone film, these are the top ones she could team up with, considering the past movies that have seen her beat the villains with. Being a part of Dr Strange’s Multiverse, there are several possibilities who she could team with.

Take a look at the 5 characters Black Widow would team up with in Dr Strange's Multiverse of Madness

1. Gamora

Gamora was adopted by Thanos after he destroyed her planet Morag. She has undergone rigorous training in martial arts and is a master-handler of swords. What she and Black Widow have in common is the determination to get the mission accomplished at any cost. They both have a one-track mind when it comes to getting things and don’t stop until they both get what they were after. This makes them a perfect pair and it is natural to assume that Black Widow should choose to team up with her.

2. Peter Quill

Peter Quill leads the Guardians Of The Galaxy. He is a deep space fugitive and has gotten into many notorious fights with villains in space. He, too, is undergone intense training and is the owner of an Element Gun, his signature weapon. Peter Quill is a pro at steering spaceships. His smooth hand tricks make him an excellent thief as well. If Black Widow would team up with Peter Quill, she would have a space ally. Black Widow’s and Peter Quill’s partnership would be worth watching as Natasha's always-serious demeanour can be balanced out by the fun-loving Quill in Doctor Strange's Multiverse of Madness.

3. Ant-Man

Scott Lang officially becomes one of the Avengers when he joins the team to beat Thanos. With Hank Pym’s assistance, he becomes a superhero who can shrink and also become enormous in size. He also learns to command various types of ants so that they can help him in time of need. Black Widow and Ant-Man together can destroy enemies like no other. With Ant-Man’s thievery paired with his ability to grow and shrink in size, while Black Widow’s skills to immobilise opponents really quickly, this power-duo could just become the nightmare for enemies.

4. Spiderman

Having gained superhero abilities after getting bitten by a spider, Peter Parker becomes people’s hero. He can fly over buildings, crawl on walls, tie his enemies using his web, Spiderman is one superhero to always look out for. He is on the younger end of the age spectrum but is very resourceful. He is anointed an Avenger by Tony Stark in space. He gets an upgraded suit from Stark which enables him to do far more superhero things than his ordinary suit can. Black Widow can use him to fly over enemies heads and defeat them. Their partnership could be worth witnessing if they team up in Doctor Strange's Multiverse of Madness.

5. Captain America

Black Widow has been on missions with Captain America, aka Steve Rogers before. They have a mutual understanding like nobody else on the team. They function as a tight unit and can blindly rely on each other. They always have got each other’s backs as is evident in the movie Civil War. Neither of them has superpowers and hence are attune with each other’s skill set very thoroughly. If Black Widow has Captain by her side, she has nothing to fear.

Doctor Strange's Multiverse of Madness is a sequel to the Doctor Strange, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie is based on the comic by the same name. This is one of the highly anticipated Marvel movies by fans after how things were left Avengers: Endgame.

