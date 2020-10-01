Ben Jordan Recast As Peter Parker In Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 Remastered Edition

It is an old practice to remaster the games which were released for the previous generation of consoles in order to make them for the next-gen. Similarly, Marvel's Spider-Man which had released back in 2018 has also been remastered for the latest PS5 which is about to release soon. However, one big change in the remastered edition of Marvel's Spider-Man game will be the recasting of Peter Parker who has been reimagined completely using a new model named Ben Jordan's face. The official blog of PlayStation released a post where it noted down all the changes made to the 2018 game. Check out the blog post here. An excerpt explaining why Peter Parker was recast has been listed below:

Peter Parker recast

In order to bring the best performances to players with our next-generation Marvel’s Spider-Man games, we have recast the face of Peter Parker. We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console. He looks incredible in-game, and Yuri’s moving performances take on a new life.

Image courtesy - PlayStation official website

The remastered edition of the game will feature enhanced graphics as well as reflections on mirrored surfaces. Insomniac, the developer behind Marvel's Spider-Man has noted that it is just not a digital change but the character has been completely redone keeping the new model Ben Jordan as reference. Peter Parker was previously played by John Bubniak. On the other hand, the voice actor of the game remains the same to be Yuri Lowenthal. The developer has also noted that the changing face for Peter Parker has been done in order to enhance Yuri's original voice acting which had received positive reviews when the game had initially debuted.

The face change for Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man may be an unwelcome change for some fans but it only proves that the developer Insomniac Games is committed to the franchise. Going back to change the main character from the game is surely tedious work, this is an example of the developer company being extensively involved in changing the game to fit future narratives. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be making its way to PS5 on launch day.

