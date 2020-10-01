Newcomer Iman Vellani To Star In Disney+Hotstar's 'Ms Marvel' As A Superhero

Ms Marvel is an upcoming Marvel series for Disney Plus. And after months of casting, the makers finally found the lead actor for the show. As per recent reports, actor Iman Vellani is all set to play the teenage superhero in Ms Marvel which is an upcoming Disney+ series. It is also revealed, according to The Hollywood Reporter, that Marvel Studios had scouted many actors over the summer before settling in late August or early September on the 18-year-old Canadian.

Following her appearance on the small screen, Vellani is expected to reprise her role as the elasticated superhero in future Marvel films. Ms Marvel's show is based on a series of comics about Kamala Khan, a girl from a Pakistani family in New Jersey who exercises her shape-shifting skills to protect society. The comics became popular for portraying Kamala's struggles with her faith and identity, as she seeks to pave her own way in the world.

For the Disney+ adaptation, Bisha K Ali will be the head writer and it is expected that Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon will direct the series. With the upcoming series, Marvel Studios will become the first Muslim hero on-screen. Ms. Marvel series is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Vellani's cast as Ms Marvel has delighted fans as they have been expressing their happiness via social media with many seeing it as a positive step towards diversity in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among the many, Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani shared his thoughts on Iman Vellani 's casting in Ms Marvel's series on Twitter.

The actor said that her work would mean so much to many viewers, including himself. Nanjiani will debut in the MCU as Kingo in the much-anticipated film Eternals, which is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021. Take a look at his tweet below.

I just saw they cast Ms. Marvel and legit got teary eyed.



Congratulations Iman Vellani! Your work is going to mean so much to so many people, myself included. I can’t wait. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020

Ms Marvel is one of the several series Marvel is producing for Disney Plus and expanding the MCU. Tatiana Maslany has recently played a leading role in the She-Hulk series. The studio also gave the character of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, his own show. WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye are a couple of the series that Marvel is producing for Disney Plus. The entire series will be linked to the MCU.

