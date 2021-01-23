5 Dramas Like 'Our Friend' That Deal With Terminal Disorder Diagnoses

Several Hollywood films have been made over the years to make people aware of terminal disorder diagnoses. Our Friend is one such film that focuses on consequences after a woman gets diagnosed by Ovarian Cancer. Our Friend which released on January 22, 2021, focuses on Nicole Teague played by Dakota Johnson. As she and her husband Matthew try to adjust with a shock of her having only 6 more months to live, their friend Dane played by Jason Segel tries to get them through the illness. If you loved watching Our Friend, here are 5 other films that focus on Terminal disorder diagnoses.

Films that deal with terminal disorder diagnoses

The Fault in Our Stars

The Fault in our Stars plot focuses on Hazel played by Shailene Woodley, a teen with thyroid cancer. She meets Augustus played by Ansel Elgar at a support group for teens with terminal illnesses. The film features Laura Dern, Sam Trammell, Nat Wolff, and Willem Dafoe playing supporting roles. The movie is directed by Josh Boone and is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by John Green.

Sweet November

Sweet November is one of the few movies of Keanu Reeves where you'll see a softer side of him. The film is based on the 1968 film Sweet November written by Herman Raucher. It features Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron and is directed by Pat O'Connor. Sara and Nelson stay with each other for a month while Sara teaches him how to live his life to the fullest. After falling for each other, Nelson gets to know that Sara is suffering from Terminal Cancer.

Love and Other Drugs

Love and Other Drugs is a romantic comedy-drama film that is based on Jamie Reidy's 2005 non-fiction book Hard Sell: The Evolution of a Viagra Salesman. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Oliver Platt, Hank Azaria, Josh Gad and Gabriel Macht. The plot revolves around a young woman suffering from Parkinson's Disease. She starts casually dating Jamie and soon the two fall for each other.

Me Before You

Me Before You stars Emilia Clarke, Sam Claflin, Janet McTeer, Charles Dance and Brendan Coyle. The film is directed by Thea Sharrock and adapted by English author Jojo Moyes from her 2012 novel of the same name. The plot focuses on Louisa Clark who is forced to work for William Traynor and take care of him. He is a paralysed man who soon bonds with her. Take a look at the trailer of Me Before you here.

50/50

50/50 features Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, Anna Kendrick, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Anjelica Huston. The film is directed by Jonathan Levine and is a black comedy-drama film. The film revolves around the life of Adam who is a 27-year-old radio journalist. He gets diagnosed with spinal cancer and his life turns upside down soon after.

