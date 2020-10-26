Emilia Clarke tries Sky diving on 34th Birthday, calls It 'Most Exhilarating Experience'

Actress Emilia Clarke ringed in her 34th birthday on an adventurous note. The actress shared pictures on social media from the exciting sky-diving sport while jumping from a "goddamn plane" on her birthday. Apart from sharing the pictures, the actress also penned her experience of witnessing an adventurous sport and wrote that nothing else could have matched up to that “existential terror” especially on her birthday.

Emilia Clarke tries sky-diving

While sharing several glimpses of her “adventurous” celebrations and flaunting her expressions after witnessing it, Emila wrote, “What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday? Jumping out of a goddamn plane is what," The slideshow of photos show Clarke screaming and smiling widely as she is seen strapped up in flying gear. The post also included a photo of Clarke holding up a piece of paper that read: "Well done! You just jumped out of an aeroplane!"

Also in the caption of her post, the Game of Thrones star added the fitting hashtags, "#whosaysyoucanonlyflydragons? #freeeeeeeefaaaallliiiinngggggg #myfacialexpresionstellyouallyouneedtoknow #mymothermyhero #birthdayblueskatepunch" Clarke praised the experience, adding in the caption: "Thank you Hinton Sky Diving for the most exhilarating experience of my life!" Before celebrating her birthday with the monumental adventure, Clarke cuddled up to her puppy, Ted. She shared a photo of Ted nestled between her legs, captioning it: "Still (Covid) life: Sausage dog reclining. #themissingpieceofmypuzzle." Clarke welcomed Ted back in January and introduced her followers to her new fur baby on social media.

Game Of Thrones is one of the most-watched shows by a global audience ever. Recently, a book published by James Hibberd titled Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon: Game Of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series gave several behind the scenes stories. In one of the conversations with Emilia Clarke, it has been revealed that the actor had fought back against the creators of the show for portraying her character Daenerys Targaryen as cold and expressionless towards the end of the series. Emilia Clarke would often question the creators of the show, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, for the traits they showed in Daenerys’ character. While Daenerys’ character, that of the mother of dragons, initially had a kind heart, towards the end of the show she was shown as cold-hearted and was seen to be ruthlessly killing civilians.

