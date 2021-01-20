Dakota Johnson Suffered A Panic Attack While Filming First Singing Scene Of 'Our Friend'?

Fifty Shades of Grey fame Dakota Johnson will soon feature essaying the lead role in Gabriela Cowperthwaite directed comedy-drama film, Our Friend. While sharing interesting details about her character in the latest episode of Jimmy Fallon’s, The Tonight Show, Dakota admitted that she suffered from panic attack while preparing for her first singing scene on the sets of the film. The actor said it was ‘scary’ before explaining her ‘stage fright’ for the sequence.

According to her, singing in front of people was ‘terrifying’ for her. Elucidating further, Dakota added that the camera was placed in the back and she couldn’t really tell what was going on. She was filming at the community theatre and when they hit the playback voice in the background, Dakota took off running. She said,

It was like I had a panic attack that manifested in all the ways that it does, that it can, so, like, I just took off running. Running, like around the theatre, around backstage. I was running around, and then just started laughing hysterically, and everyone on the crew's like, 'What's she doing?'' Running around, laughing and then just stopped moving and started crying. It was like extreme flight mode.

She made an appearance donning a floral robe for discussing her upcoming film on the talk show. Starring Casey Affleck and Jason Segel alongside Dakota, the movie is based on the real-life story of the couple Nicole and Matthew Teague. After Nicole is diagnosed with terminal cancer, the couple allows their best friend to move in and help them out. As the trio is all set to confront an uncertain future, the movie takes audiences on a roller coaster ride of emotions.

Our Friend has already had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September 2019. Now, it is scheduled to release on Friday, January 22. On the professional front, Dakota will next feature in Maggie Gyllenhaal directed drama film The Lost Daughter. The movie is adapted from the novel of the same name by author Elena Ferrante. The principal photography of the film began in September 2020, it will be up for a release in the second half of 2021.

