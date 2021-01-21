'Our Friend' Review: Check Out The Fan Reactions Of The Upcoming Comedy-drama Film

Our Friend is an upcoming 2021 comedy-drama film and the movie is directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite. It is based on a screenplay by Brad Ingelsby. Our Friend cast includes Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, and Casey Affleck among others. It is a beautiful story that describes the bond of friendship while creating an emotional impact on the viewers. Read ahead to know more about what fans have to say about the movie.

The film has had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019. The film is slated to be released on January 22, 2021, on high public demand. Fans and followers can’t wait for the film’s theatrical release and here’s the Our Friend review.

Our Friend review -

The story is about a couple who finds unexpected support from their best friend. He puts his own life on hold after life-altering news. He brings an impact much greater than anyone could have imagined. #OurFriendMovie has been trending a lot on Twitter since the last few hours. Audiences have claimed the film with positive responses. Penny Johnson Jerald commented saying, ‘When you are going through the worst of times, Everybody needs a DANE.’ Silverspot Cinema has said that Academy-Award winners star in the remarkable true story of friendship, courage, and the enduring power of love.

When you are going through the worst of times...Everybody needs a ‘DANE’ It really good #OurFriendMovie@OurFriendMovie



OUR FRIEND will be available In Theaters and At Home On-Demand on January 22 pic.twitter.com/WjwLZHYBY1 — Penny Johnson Jerald (@PennyJJerald) January 18, 2021

Academy-Award winner #CaseyAffleck, #DakotaJohnson, and #JasonSegal star in a remarkable true story of friendship, courage, and the enduring power of love. #OurFriendMovie comes to selected Silverspot locations this Friday. pic.twitter.com/EXLprRLd9W — Silverspot Cinemas (@SilverspotFilms) January 18, 2021

The world premiere has received positive reviews such as ‘A strong central trio of performances and well-modulated tone. Other reviews also said ‘you won’t want to miss this. Another comment read, ‘Dakota Johnson fully transforms into the character of Nicole and makes it nearly impossible to watch her without feeling a surge of sympathy. Johnson may just be one of the best performances you’ll see in 2021’

“Dakota Johnson fully transforms into the character of Nicole, and makes it nearly impossible to watch her without feeling a surge of sympathy. Johnson may just be one of the best performances you’ll see in 2021”#dakotajohnson#ourfriendmovie#ourfriend https://t.co/5rNj3eKArz — DMJ 🦋 (@ttmab_dmj) January 18, 2021

“I recently watched the film and thought it was incredibly well done and featured terrific performances from everyone in the cast.” #outfriend #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/4a7vNQzOBJ — 𝓼a𝓻a (@sararivae) January 15, 2021

About the cast of Our Friend –

Jason Segel is best known for his role as Marshall Eriksen in the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. He has starred in several films such as Knocked Up, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Who Lives at Home, The Muppets, The Five-Year Engagement and others. He was nominated for various awards.

Dakota Johnson made her film debut at age ten with a minor appearance in Crazy in Alabama. Later, she starred as the lead role in the Fifty Shades film series. She also appeared in biographical crime film Black Mass, How to Be Single and others.

Casey Affleck began his career as a child actor starring in the PBS television film Lemon Sky. Later, he appeared To Die For, Good Will Hunting and Gerry. His first leading role was in independent comedy-drama, Lonesome Jim.

