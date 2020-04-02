Michael Fassbender: 5 Most Popular Movies Of The Actor That You Must Binge This Quarantine

Michael Fassbender is an Irish-German actor who made his feature film debut in the film 300, which released in 2009. He has done stage productions and has also starred in television shows like Band of Brothers. Michael Fassbender is a popular name in Hollywood today and he has done some of the most exceptional films in the industry.

He has also been a part of the X-Men series and was seen essaying a pivotal role in the recently released X-Men: Dark Pheonix. On the occasion of his birthday, check out some of the most well-appreciated films of actor Michael Fassbender.

Michael Fassbender’s movies

Inglorious Basterds

The movie is shot during the World war 2 era in Nazi-occupied France. The story of Inglorious Basterds revolves around the plan of a group of Jewish U.S soldiers who want to assassinate the Nazi leader. However, their plan coincides with the theatre owner’s vengeful plans. The movie stars Michael Fassbender along with Brad Pitt, Eli Roth, Diane Kruger and Mélanie Laurent amongst others. The movie is written and directed by Quentin Tarantino and was released on August 21, 2009.

Song to Song

Song to Song is a movie of betrayal set in the scene of music in Texas. The story focuses on two intersecting love triangles that shake the lives of the people involved. The movie stars Michael Fassbender along with Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara, Nathalie Portman, Holly Hunter and Cate Blanchett amongst others. The movie was written and directed by Terrence Malick and it released on March 17, 2017.

X-Men: Dark Pheonix

#XMenDarkPheonix left me speechless and so emotional! It feels like an end to an epic journey for characters who mean a lot to me (I’m looking at you Erik and Charles!) and I don’t know what I’m feeling right now #MichaelFassbender #JamesMcAvoy pic.twitter.com/LpS4UfPoK6 — Tsvetelina (@NightPoisonKiss) June 8, 2019

X-Men: Dark Pheonix is the story of a girl who starts developing powers and turning evil. The fate of life rests on the solders of X-Man who has to decide if her life means more than humanity. The movie stars Michael Fassbender along with Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult and Even Peters amongst others. The movie is written and directed by Simon Kinberg, while the film was released on June 7, 2019.

Steve Jobs

#SteveJobs is an instant classic. A powerhouse performance by #MichaelFassbender. A future classic. #DannyBoyle's finest film. How it got flopped and how it got snubbed for wins and some noms at the #Oscars is beyond me. pic.twitter.com/jxxCqdtSbq — Ilir Hyseni 📽 (@IlirMovieBuff) September 16, 2019

The movie focus on Steve Jobs as a person rather than an iconic personality. The movie- Steve Jobs also takes the audience behind the stage of three legendary product launches which ends with the launch of iMac in 1998. The cast of the movie includes Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet and Seth Rogen amongst others. The movie is based on the book written by Walter Isaacson, however, the screenplay of the film is written by Aaron Sorkin. The film is directed by Danny Boyle and was released on October 23, 2015.

Assassin’s Creed

Fassy playing the role of “Callum Lynch” in Assassin’s Creed (2016) 😍🏹🙌🏻



Despite this movie having so much backlash, Michael did this role so much justice. To me, he was incredible!!!! 🥺❤️ #MichaelFassbender #AssassinsCreed #Fassy #Perfection pic.twitter.com/h8t7H40BKl — Lauren 🚀♡✨ (@rocketmagneto) September 4, 2019

Before taking on the secret society of Templar, Callum Lynch gains the skills of the Master Assassin. He explores the memories of his ancestors Aguilar de Nerha to harness the skills. The movie casts Michael Fassbender in the role of Callum, while it also casts Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard amongst others in pivotal roles. The movie was released on December 21, 2016, and was directed by Justin Kurzel.

