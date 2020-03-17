X-Men In Avengers? New Marvel Theory Predicts How X-Men Can Join MCU

A new Marvel theory suddenly seems to be surfacing on the Internet. The theory could just reveal how the X-Men will get introduced into the MCU. Take a look at some substantial predictions and fan theories about how this could happen.

MCU theories: X-Men in Avengers

Earlier predictions expected Wolverine’s early entry during the MCU's phase 5 project. One recent leaked image from the Disney+ series titled The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also gave some hints about the character's entry. This was assumed due to the emblem of a location key of the X-Men comics that was seen in the Disney+ series.

The current predictions indicate that the introduction of X-Men into the Marvel Universe could actually lie in the Avengers: Endgame's plot that released in 2019. One Reddit user mentioned that the infinity stones could play a huge role in bringing back the characters. According to a fan theory, one or all of the stones possess the power to reactivate the X-gene, which is what gives mutant powers to the X-Men, since the same was already observed in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Another Reddit fan also added to the fact that the mind stone had provided powers to Scarlet Witch and her brother Quicksilver by reactivating their dominant mutant genes. One must not forget about the Infinity War and Endgame parts where the Avengers come into possession all the five infinity stones while Thanos and Tony Stark snap their fingers at the end of the Endgame.

Fans are expecting that the combination of this energy might be just possible enough to reactivate the dormant X-gene in the human characters of Wolverine and Rogue. If this happens, then it would prove that the Avengers series paved the way for the X-Men to enter into the MCU. There are no announcements as of yet because Marvel Studios have their plates filled up til 2021 in terms of movies as well as television series.

