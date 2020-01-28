X-Men & Inhumans Are Not The Same: Know Why MARVEL Is Not Going Further With 'Inhumans'

Marvel is proving that it is unstoppable with back-to-back blockbuster movies. One cannot doubt the fruitfulness of Marvel's decision of selling their rights to Disney. The latter has slowly acquired the rights for all the characters that belong to the Marvel Comic's book universe. Not so long ago, Disney obtained rights to use X-Men from Fox, which has reunited the mutants back withe the MCU.

When Fox acquired X-Men from Marvel back in the day, the superhero comic company started with the Inhumans to compensate for the loss. However, the storyline of Inhumans completely differs from the X-Men. Inhumans are presented as a human race turned into aliens or superior species by Kree during the Kree-Skrull war. After Disney took the rights of X-Men, fans started speculating that the mutants might be introduced as inhumans or vice versa.

Are Inhumans and X-Men mutants alike?

Many fans are in a state of confusion as both beings possess powers beyond human reach. However, the answer is NO! X-Men are mutants that are either created with scientific experiments or they possess powers since birth due to some scientific or climatic disturbance.

On the other hand, Inhumans are superior beings who have alien powers. They live like humans and they can only truly obtain their powers after going through a process called 'Terogenesis'. Inhumans obtain powers to serve a purpose and once it's served, they die. This separates both the Marvel superhero colonies from each other.

Why did Marvel stop continuing with Inhumans?

After Disney got all the rights for X-Men, Marvel stopped using Inhumans as it was unable to attract much readership in the comics. The comic company tried to launch Inhuman grandly through many digital series like Inhumans and The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fans of Medusa, Bolt, Quake and other Inhumans are hoping that they restart the alien race again but no one is sure what are the further plans.

