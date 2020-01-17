Taylor Swift Always Manages To Ace Her Red-carpet Looks; Here Are Our Favorite 5

Taylor Swift is one of the best singers in the world. The singing sensation has a tons of accolades under her credit including the winner of a whopping 10 Grammy awards. Her deep powerful voice never fails to penetrate the heart of her listeners. With every pitch of her sound, she gives goosebumps to her fans. The international star is well known all across the globe for her stupendous sense of fashion. Taylor Swift never fails to impress her fans with her ravishing red carpet looks, which helps in making a lasting impression on her admirers. Amongst countless voguish red-carpet look, take a look at the best ones of Taylor Swift.

Image Credit:@taylorswift Instagram

Also Read: Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Can Not Get Enough Of Each Other At Golden Globes; See Pics

Top five red-carpet looks of terrific Taylor Swift

1. Taylor Swift at Cats premiere in New York

The ME singer wore a beautiful Fil Coupe gown at the world premiere of film Cats. Taylor Swift opted for her statement red lips and looked stunning as she posed for the shutterbugs at the red carpet.

Image Credit:@gettyentertainment Instagram

Also Read: Taylor Swift's Best Bling Outfits That Are Perfect For Your Next Party

2. Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards red carpet

The 30-year old pop icon made heads turn when stepped on the AMA red-carpet in a Julien Macdonald, high slit-olive green gown. To complete her look, Taylor Swift opted for black thigh-high boots and matching jewellery.

Image Credit:@taylorswift Instagram

3. Taylor Swift at the Video Music Awards(VMA)

Taylor Swift is one such artist who loves to experiment with her style. The gorgeous singer wore a multi-coloured jacket dress with black foot-wear. Her open beachy-waves hairstyle complimented her look beautifully.

Image Credit:@taylorswift Instagram

Also Read: Taylor Swift To Kendall Jenner: Gigi Hadid's BFFs That You Should Know

4. Taylor Swift looks scintillating in a short blingy playsuit

This is yet another Taylor Swift Instagram picture at the red carpet of iHeart Radio Awards. The Love Story singer made a stylish entry in a Rosa Bloom outfit.

Image Credit:@taylorswift Instagram

5.Taylor at Billboard Awards

Out of all the red carpet looks of Taylor Swift, this red look of hers made the maximum headlines. The International star looked nothing short of a princess in this pink Versace gown.

Image Credit:@taylorswift Instagram

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian And True Thompson's Pictures Give Serious Mother-daughter Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.