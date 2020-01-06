Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Can Not Get Enough Of Each Other At Golden Globes; See Pics

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had their most public date during the Golden Globes this year. Taylor Swift was nominated for a Golden Globe Award this year for her original score Beautiful Ghosts in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats. Read on to know more details about this story.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn spotted together at Golden Globes

Taylor Swift represented the team of her musical Cats at the Golden Globes this year. The Blank Space singer dazzled at the Golden Globes with her dress, but there was something else that caught major headlines. She was spotted sitting with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn at the award ceremony.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn did not shy away from indulging in some PDA during the ceremony. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's fans went gaga over the pictures from the award ceremony.

This is not the first time that Joe and Taylor have been spotted at any event related to Taylor’s movie Cats. After the Cats premiere in New York came to an end, Taylor and Joe were spotted leaving the venue hand-in-hand. Check out pictures of Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift from the Golden Globes and how fans reacted to their PDA.

Taylor Swift gets a warm welcome back to her seat from bf Joe Alwyn after she presents onstage #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/7vAz7SeAnI — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) January 6, 2020

Taylor Swift has arrived to her table at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/FWbJvm5J1b — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 6, 2020

I was trying to put the picture on HD and look what I got. THIS IS JUST SO FUNNY TO ME #GoldenGlobes #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/iwyPFarJhO — ori. AFTERGLOW owns me 🇨🇱🦋💗 (@paperingsss) January 6, 2020

