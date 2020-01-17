The Debate
Khloe Kardashian And True Thompson's Pictures Give Serious Mother-daughter Goals

Hollywood News

Khloe Kardashian is an American TV personality & popular socialite. Khloe's social media is flooded with pictures of her little princess, True. Take a look.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is a popular socialite and TV personality. She first grabbed attention when she appeared with her family in the much-celebrated reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Since then, Khloe has been in the limelight for her fashion, relationships and modelling work. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Also Read: Is Khloe Kardashian Obsessed With The Colour White? These Photos Sure Suggest So

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The stunning diva is a doting single mother to her little munchkin, True Thompson. Khloe's personal life has always been in the public eye. Her equation with the father of True Thompson, Tristan, has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. Khloe Kardashian has a massive fanbase on social media and she doesn't shy away from showering love on her adorable daughter. Take a look at some cute photos of the dynamic mother-daughter duo.

Also Read: When Trio Kim Kardashian, Kourtney And Khloe Gave Us Major Sister Goals

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson adorable pictures are major mother-daughter goals

Khloe Kardashian is all smiles for daughter True

True Thompson looks cute as a button with her face painted like Minnie Mouse at cousin Chicago's birthday party. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson sizzle in golden dresses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are twinning in white

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian's 'save The Animals' Comment Receives Backlash Over Real Fur Outfit

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson look party-ready

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe Kardashian can't wait to strike a conversation with daughter True

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson's mirror kiss is aww-worthy

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Also Read: Kim Kardashian To Michael Jackson; Celebs Rumoured To Be Suffering From Body Dysmorphia

Khloe and True seem to have a fun-time at the beachside

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Images Credit: Khloe Kardashian Instagram 

 

 

