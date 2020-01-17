Khloe Kardashian And True Thompson's Pictures Give Serious Mother-daughter Goals

Khloe Kardashian is a popular socialite and TV personality. She first grabbed attention when she appeared with her family in the much-celebrated reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Since then, Khloe has been in the limelight for her fashion, relationships and modelling work.

The stunning diva is a doting single mother to her little munchkin, True Thompson. Khloe's personal life has always been in the public eye. Her equation with the father of True Thompson, Tristan, has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride. Khloe Kardashian has a massive fanbase on social media and she doesn't shy away from showering love on her adorable daughter. Take a look at some cute photos of the dynamic mother-daughter duo.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson adorable pictures are major mother-daughter goals

Khloe Kardashian is all smiles for daughter True

True Thompson looks cute as a button with her face painted like Minnie Mouse at cousin Chicago's birthday party.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson sizzle in golden dresses

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are twinning in white

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson look party-ready

Khloe Kardashian can't wait to strike a conversation with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson's mirror kiss is aww-worthy

Khloe and True seem to have a fun-time at the beachside

