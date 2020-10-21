50 Cent Is In Support Of President Trump After Seeing Biden's Tax Plans

Rapper 50 Cent seems to know exactly who he is voting for in the upcoming American Presidential elections on November 3. The hip hop mogul took to his Instagram on Monday, October 19 after he saw Joe Biden’s tax plans. Read along to see 50 Cent’s Instagram post and why he said he is bankrupt.

50 Cent’s Instagram Post about voting for Trump

It seems like rapper 50 Cent has decided who he has to vote for in the upcoming US Presidential elections on November 3. The hip hop mogul took to his Instagram on Monday as he announced that he is going to vote for Trump and the others should too. This came after the rapper saw Biden’s tax plans of which he also shared a picture on his feed.

50 Cent shared the image of a news broadcast that displayed the "top tax rates by state under Biden tax plan." The broadcast mentioned that the New York state will be taxed at 58% and New York City at 62%. His caption along with the post said, "WHAT THE F--K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT," wrote Jackson in the caption. "F--K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f--king mind."

The post grabbed massive attention and support for President Trump and his policies. A few of the comments also mentioned that the tax plans were only for rich people. In response to this, the rapper uploaded another post right after, that took a dig at his own financial status.

The rapper who is also a businessman and actor posted a photo of him smiling and he put the caption "I just remembered I’m bankrupt, so I’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL”. Along with the caption, he put the hashtags "#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi" which are the alcohol brands that he owns. The Branson Cognacs’s website mentions that a bottle of the liquor costs between $49.99-$260, whereas Le Chemin Du Roi doesn’t have its price mentioned. 50 Cent was estimated to have a net worth of at least $110 million dollars, as per Forbes in 2012.

