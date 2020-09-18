50 Cent shows 'some love' to restaurant employees by giving $30,000, leaves them shocked

It’s been a hard time for people around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the lockdown that affected many industries. However, the difficulties also led to the emergence of numerous heroes, who came out to help others. 50 Cent recently made the day for employees of Burger King joints as he distributed cash to them, to show 'some love' amid the pandemic.

50 Cent gives away cash to Burger King employees

50 Cent posted a video where he is showing ‘everybody some love’ by giving cash to the employees of the fast food restaurant in Queens, New York. The rapper was accompanied by Jay Mazini, who first asked all the young workers to come to the window and started distributing cash.

The employees were then pleasantly surprised to spot 50 Cent arriving in his usual style, all-black hoodie, track pants, cap and chain. Moreover, their joy knew no bounds as he also took out a stack of cash from his pockets and started giving it away. Not just were the employees jumping with joy to receive the money, some were star-struck to just see him and wanted to just shake hands with him and click pictures.

However, that was not the only instance. A few days later, the duo did so again and spread more delight. This time it was Jay who shared the video and wrote how they decided to randomly perform the gesture again. And that was not all, even some of the others present around the venue were lucky to get some dollars, and the reaction was the same.

50 Cent on the professional front

On the professional front, the Candy Shop artist’s tracks like The Woo and Big Rich Town were some of his last major releases. He also featured in the ABC series For Life this year.

