50 Cent Mercilessly TROLLS Floyd Mayweather And Turns Him Into Louis Vuitton Bag

other sports

50 Cent recently clowned his good friend and social media rival Floyd Mayweather on his Instagram with pure savagery for the boxer's Super Bowl outfit.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
50 Cent

The hip-hop veteran 50 Cent is back on his shenanigans with long-time friend Floyd Mayweather over the latter’s strong sense of fashion. The American artist, on Wednesday, took to his Instagram handle and posted a ruthless meme which showed him carry Floyd Mayweather like his luggage. Take a look:

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: 50 Cent Inspired To Be 'a Better Man' To Honour 'Black Mamba'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on

 

Also Read | 50 Cent Slams Welterweight Contender Colby Covington After His Loss At UFC 245

50 Cent trolls Mayweather for his logo-heavy outfit

50 Cent peeped into Floyd Mayweather’s LV outfit that the boxer was recently seen sporting at the Super Bowl event and edited the shot to replace the carry-all with his Super Bowl drip. He also captioned the picture exclaiming as to how the boxing champ turned into his Louis bag.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

Also Read | Conor McGregor Had Once ABUSED Floyd Mayweather And Could Do The Same If UFC Bout Happens

And while 50 Cent had recently promised the fans that he was ready to give up all the clownery on social media in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death which took place in January, it turns out that the rapper just can’t hold it back. He has also continued his feuds with celebrities like Teairra Mari and French Montana.

One may believe that this energy is only being expended because of 50 Cent's feelings towards Mayweather as the duo have shared an on-again, off-again social media rivalry in the past. Interestingly, American rapper Tyga was also recently seen sporting a similar outfit as that of Floyd Mayweather but did not attract any kind of backlash. 50 Cent also slid into comedian Michael Blackson’s Instagram comments section on a post and poked fun at the boxer’s fashion drip.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather Deletes Instagram Post That Hinted At A Fight With Khabib Nurmagomedov

Image credits: Instagram | 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather

