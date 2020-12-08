7 'Kingman' Movies Are Being Planned On Top Of The Current Three: Reports

Kingsman movie's director Matthew Vaughn has reportedly said that a total of seven extra Kingsman movies are in the offering. The news has been unveiled by Marv, Zygi Kamasa, who are the producer partners to Matthew Vaughn. However, it is unclear as to whether they are going to be seven films on top of the upcoming 2021 prequel film The King's Man or do the seven include the prequel chapter as well. This piece of news, as per an article on Yahoo, was revealed by the two producing partners at a recently-held financing summit.

Marv Kamasa's plans for expansion:

As per the very same article, Marv shared that they are eyeing at increasing business output and on top of the seven extra films that are being developed for the Kingsman franchise, the production company is also planning a TV show based on the film series. In addition to the Kingsman franchise, Marv even said that approximately two to three other franchises are being worked upon under the roof of their production company. Based on whatever has been shared by the production duo, it seems like the officials who backed this upcoming and booming film franchise are looking to rival the biggest film franchise in the history of cinema, namely the MCU. The Marvel Cinematic Universe consists of a total of 22 films that were released by Marvel Studios over the course of 11 years. This collection of 22 films are known to be the initial three phases of the MCU. The first film in the franchise was the Robert Downey Jr.-starrer Iron Man.

Kingsman movies plot:

The very first chapter of The Kingsman movies plot is about Gary "Eggsy" Unwin (Played by Rocketman star Taron Egerton), who lost his father when he was young. Since then, he had been living with an abusive and lecherous man who is living with him and his mother. One day, Gary goes out for payback in the form of a heinous act that he commits involving one of the friends of the man who is living with them. He gets arrested and he calls the number a man gave him around the time his father died. The number is supposed to save him should it ever come to that.

Moments later, the audience gets introduced to Harry Hart (Colin Firth), who approaches him and tells him he's the one who helped him. As it turns out, Eggsy's father and he went back a long way. The few scenes that follow show that Harry is a man of Brute Strength and wit. Eggsy then learns from Harry that he's part of a secret organization called "The Kingsman", something that even his father was a part of. What follows after this initial encounter is essentially Eggsy's story over the course of two films thus far.

