The King’s Man Cast: Know About The Ensemble Cast In The Prequel To The Kingsman Series

The King’s Man features an ensemble cast led by Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Rhys Ifans, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Charles Dance, and Djimon Hounsou in the lead roles. The Matthew Vaughn directorial is a period spy action-comedy. The King’s Man is the third instalment of the Kingsman film series and would release on February 26, 2021. So, we have mentioned further details about The King’s Man cast that you must check out. Read on:

The King’s Man cast

Among the former cast of the Kingsman series, leading actor Taron Egerton would reportedly not appear in The King’s Man. He appeared as a young agent Eggsy in previous sequels. As reported by Yahoo!, in an interview in 2018, the star had revealed the same. However, Taron Egerton raised hopes by saying that he would make a comeback in movies ahead. Meanwhile, the prequel of The King’s Man showcases the early 1900s. So, Colin Firth might not appear as Harry Hart. But filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has opted for a stellar star cast for the upcoming spy action drama.

The King’s Man would show Ralph Fiennes in the lead role. He has previously appeared in Harry Potter series as Lord Voldemort, M in Skyfall, Amon Goth in The Schindler’s List, and Magwitch in Great Expectations, to name a few. He plays the role of a Kingsman agent, who takes Conrad under his wing. Harris Dickinson does the portrayal of the latter's character in the movie.

Other characters in The King’s Man are Gemma Arterton, who plays a gun-toting Polly, and Djimon Hounsou as Shola. He trains the new Kingsman recruits in the film. Meanwhile, Matthew Goode plays Tristan, Aaron Taylor-Johnson portrays Lee Unwin, and Rhys Ifans appears as Rasputin. Moreover, other actors in the movie are Tom Hollander, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Bruhl, and Charles Dance. However, the makers have not yet disclosed their roles in The King’s Man.

The makers have released several teasers and trailers of The King’s Man. The third and the latest came out in June 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It revealed the enemies of the hero in the movie. Check out the trailer of The King’s Man.

