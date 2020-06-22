The King's Man Trailer Is Packed With Action And Drops New Release Date; Watch

The King’s Man is an upcoming period spy film helmed by Matthew Vaughn. It is a prequel to the Kingsman film series. The movie has an ensemble cast that includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. A brand new trailer of the film has been released. Read to know more.

Also Read | 'Peninsula Trailer: Train To Busan' Sequel Promises Wilder Zombies And More Action

The King’s Man fresh trailer with new release date

The makers have dropped a brand new action-packed trailer of The King’s Man. The trailer shows the formation of Kingsman. Ralph Fiennes as Duke of Oxford makes his eager son Conrad, played by Harris Dickinson, join the secret service. Fiennes states that they are the “first independent intelligent agency. Refined but brutal. Civilised but merciless”. The trailer gives several new scenes and is filled with fight sequences. It states that the movie will offer the audiences to witness “the bloody origin” of the Kingsman.

The King’s Man was initially scheduled to hit the theatres on November 15, 2019. It was pushed back to February 14, 2020. During the time, 20th Century Fox which is the worldwide distributor of the film was bought by Disney, and is now renamed as 20th Century Studios. The newly dropped trailer also provide the release date of The King’s Man which is slated to be September 18, 2020.

Also Read | Joseph Gordon Levitt Turns A Hero Once Again In Hijack Drama Film '7500' Trailer; Watch

The King’s Man official description

As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man and his protégé must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

The movie is produced by Matthew Vaughn, David Reid and Adam Bohling. The story is by Vaugh who also co-wrote the screenplay with Karl Gajdusek. The film is loosely based on the comic book series Kingsman, created by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar. It is said to take place during the time of World War II.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez And Ralph Fiennes Starrer 'Maid In Manhattan' Interesting Trivia; Read

Check out the new poster for #TheKingsMan, in theaters September 18, 2020. pic.twitter.com/4MWHZrcByH — The King's Man (@KingsmanMovie) June 21, 2020

Also Read | 'Dark' Season 3 Trailer: Fans Expect An 'extra Crazy' Final Season; Check More Reactions

The First film Kingsman: The Secret Service was released in 2014 starring Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Strong, Michael Caine and Sophie Cookson. It received rave reviews and performed well at the box office, paving way for the franchise.

The second instalment, Kingsman: The Golden Circle was out in 2017 with led cast reprising their roles along with Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Pedro Pascal, Elton John, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges joining the cast. It introduces a new group “Statesman”, the counterpart of Kingsman. Filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has confirmed that there would be more films coming in the franchise.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.