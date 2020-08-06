The King’s Man Could Give Way To Sequel & Taron Egerton 'would Be Glad To Return For It'

As King's Man is all set to release in September 2020, the director of the film series revealed that even though it is a prequel, it has seeds to make a Kingsman 3. Taron Egerton had revealed last year that there is a script ready for Kingsman 3. The actor revealed to a media portal that he would be glad to return for a sequel and finish off the story.

Taron Egerton would love to return

Taron Egerton confirms there's a script

Kingsman: The Golden Circle star Taron Egerton had revealed to Comicbook.com. last year that a script had already been written for the Kingsman 3. Although the story is still a secret, Taron had told the portal that it's a really ‘neat idea’. He had also told Comicbook.com that he would like to say goodbye to his character in a befitting way and to finish the trilogy. He further added that he has loved playing the character in the Kingsman and he would love to return for the sequel. Taron Egerton starred in the Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Kingsman 3 is not in the works yet and it is only being hinted that there is potential for the third part of Kingsman. The cast of the first two Kingsman films have not confirmed their returns. It is unclear if the other lead characters, Harry and Tequila or even The Golden Circle newcomers like Ginger Ale and Champ make a comeback.

Matthew Vaughn may or may not return as director

A media portal, Empire, reported that Matthew Vaughn, who has directed the entire series of Kingsman may or may not return to the director’s chair for the third Kingsman. Reportedly, Vaughn told the portal that he actually does not know what to do. He further told the portal that there is an opportunity for a director to really change it up, but he is considering it.

The King's Man Cast

the film stars Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The movie will explore the origins of the fictional independent intelligence agency Kingsman. The film will also feature Rhys Ifans, Charles Dance, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Bruhl, Tom Hollander, Robert Aramayo and Djimon Hounsou.

