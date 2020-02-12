8 Times Kendall Jenner Was The Show Stopper For A Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner is popularly known for her role in the television reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is a model and media personality who has appeared in various print ad campaigns. Jenner has also walked the ramp during Milan, Paris and New York Fashion weeks for renowned fashion designers. Therefore, we have compiled some of her pictures featuring her walks on runways.

Here are the pictures with Kendall Jenner as a show stopper for fashion shows

1. A monochrome picture with Kendall Jenner’s vintage look during a ramp walk

2. Walking the ramp for Burberry

3. A series of pictures from Milan Fashion week

4. Walking the runway for the luxe brand Victoria’s Secret

5. Stealing the show with Gigi Hadid and Alexina Graham

6. Fun moments before and during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

7. Another gorgeous still from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

8. A clip of the ladies rocking the ramp

