8 Times Kendall Jenner Was The Show Stopper For A Fashion Show

Hollywood News

Kendall Jenner is a popular media personality known for her character in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Here are her pictures from various ramp walks.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner is popularly known for her role in the television reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She is a model and media personality who has appeared in various print ad campaigns. Jenner has also walked the ramp during Milan, Paris and New York Fashion weeks for renowned fashion designers. Therefore, we have compiled some of her pictures featuring her walks on runways. 

Here are the pictures with Kendall Jenner as a show stopper for fashion shows

1. A monochrome picture with Kendall Jenner’s vintage look during a ramp walk 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

2. Walking the ramp for Burberry 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

3. A series of pictures from Milan Fashion week

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

4. Walking the runway for the luxe brand Victoria’s Secret

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

5. Stealing the show with Gigi Hadid and Alexina Graham 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 

6. Fun moments before and during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

7. Another gorgeous still from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KendallJenner (@kendallnicole.style) on

 

8. A clip of the ladies rocking the ramp

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

