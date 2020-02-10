Times Kendall Jenner Was Spotted With Hip Hop Artists - A$AP Rocky, Drake

The Kardashian-Jenners have had high-profile relationships with rappers. Kim K is married to one of the biggest rappers in the world today. The pair got married in 2014 and today have four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kylie Jenner also dated rapper Tyga. Following their breakup in 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics founder started seeing Travis Scott. In 2018, they welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster.

Also read: Karishma Tanna's Casual Looks Are All The Fashion Inspiration You Need Today

Kendall Jenner with A$AP Rocky

Kendall Jenner has been linked to a couple of rappers and oddly enough, two of them were reported with Kylie as well. The supermodel was spotted with A$AP Rocky in 2016, which is about a year after the Kylie rumours. In 2017, rumours broke out that Kendall Jenner was dating rapper A$AP Rocky. The two were also spotted several times. The pair seemed to be all over each other at the Royal Albert Hall where they watched Seventies rockers THE WHO play live.

The model also had a moment with the rapper at the Met Gala in 2017. Jenner was seen getting cosy in Rocky's lap while Bella Hadid played the third wheel, crouching on the floor beside them. However, in Jenner's version of the photo which she posted on Instagram, Rocky is cropped out with just her and Bella in the frame.

Also read: Malaika Arora Looks Elegant And Stylish In All Types Of Lehengas | Pictures Inside

Travis Scott

Travis Scott began Kylie Jenner in April 2017. On February 1, 2018, Kylie gave birth to their first child, daughter Stormi Webster. The couple separated in September 2019 and both have reportedly remained on good terms since their split.

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motors Unveils Haval H9 SUV With Several Features

Drake

Kendall Jenner was pictured heading to Drake's Halloween party at Delilah's nightclub in October 2019. She also gave us a glimpse of her feathered ensemble and her perspex shoes. But reports confirmed that the two are not dating. Kendall was also rumoured to be dating Kylie's then-boyfriend Tyga. Rumours surfaced that the two were spotted. However, it did not lead to any romance.

Image Credits: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Also read: Surbhi Chandna Never Fails To Give The Perfect Wedding Outfit Inspiration; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.