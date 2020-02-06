Kendall Jenner Opts For A Sheer, See-through Pant For A Day At The Beach; See Pics

Kendall Jenner first became popular through select episodes of Keeping Up with The Kardashians. However, later the 24-year-old reality star made a name for herself in the modelling industry. While not on-ramp, she is seen spending quality time with her close circle. Recently she was spotted on the streets of Miami alongside her friends. What was astonishing to many fans was the choice of outfit for the lunch in Miami, Florida.

Kendall Jenner wore a bikini top and bottom, pairing it with a sleek bun. She was seen having a quiet lunch in a local eatery. What stood out was the see-through pants that Kendall Jenner wore over her bikini bottom. The pants made a statement in her beachside look. Kendall Jenner also held a book by the name, Sad Today. Kendall Jenner looked comfortable in her small vacation.

Here are some pictures of Kendall Jenner wearing sheer pants over a bikini during her Miami break

Kendall Jenner is reportedly back with her former rumoured beau Ben Simmons, who is of Australian origin and also an NBA star. While the two remained mum about the relationship status of the Philadelphia 76ers player and Victoria Secret model, netizens speculated over their rumoured relationship after Ben Simmons was seen posting flirty comments on Kendall Jenner’s Instagram. According to reports, Kendall Jenner was in Miami to support Simmons in their last match against Miami Heat.

