Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Kendall Jenner Opts For A Sheer, See-through Pant For A Day At The Beach; See Pics

Hollywood News

Kendall Jenner stepped out for lunch in a local eatery in Miami in just a two-piece bikini and sheer pants over them. She looked amazing in her vacation outfit.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kendall jenner

Kendall Jenner first became popular through select episodes of Keeping Up with The Kardashians. However, later the 24-year-old reality star made a name for herself in the modelling industry. While not on-ramp, she is seen spending quality time with her close circle. Recently she was spotted on the streets of Miami alongside her friends. What was astonishing to many fans was the choice of outfit for the lunch in Miami, Florida.

Also Read | All The Times Kendall Jenner Was The Sassiest One On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Kendall Jenner wore a bikini top and bottom, pairing it with a sleek bun. She was seen having a quiet lunch in a local eatery. What stood out was the see-through pants that Kendall Jenner wore over her bikini bottom. The pants made a statement in her beachside look. Kendall Jenner also held a book by the name, Sad Today. Kendall Jenner looked comfortable in her small vacation.

Here are some pictures of Kendall Jenner wearing sheer pants over a bikini during her Miami break

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall fan⚡(Rin Matsuoka) (@kendnlljenner) on

Also Read | Rihanna And Kendall Jenner's Lingerie Collection To Take Cues From This Valentine's Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall Jenner (fanpage) (@respectkendall) on

Kendall Jenner is reportedly back with her former rumoured beau Ben Simmons, who is of Australian origin and also an NBA star. While the two remained mum about the relationship status of the Philadelphia 76ers player and Victoria Secret model, netizens speculated over their rumoured relationship after Ben Simmons was seen posting flirty comments on Kendall Jenner’s Instagram. According to reports, Kendall Jenner was in Miami to support Simmons in their last match against Miami Heat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall&Kylie(Zakira&Lilya)💫🌌 (@gold_family_official) on

Also Read | Fergie, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner & More Celeb-inspired Outfits For Valentine's Day

Also Read | Kendall Jenner's Sassiest & Savage Moments From 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GOVT DONATES RS 1 IN CASH TO AYODHYA TRUST TO BEGIN ITS WORK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
TRUMP WINS ACQUITTAL, BUT UKRAINE SAGA FAR FROM OVER
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
SC TO HEAR MHA'S PLEA ON NIRBHAYA