Last Updated:

'9-1-1' Star Ryan Guzman Faces Flak From Co-stars For Defending Racial Slurs

'9-1-1' star Ryan Guzman recently defended his wife against the use of the n-word and his comment on racial slurs resulted in him facing criticism. Know more

Written By
Shakir Khan
9-1-1

Ryan Guzman who plays Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz in 9-1-1 series is facing backlash from social media users as well as his co-stars. It is because he defended his wife, Chrysti Ane for using the N-word and frequently using racial slurs. Read to know more.

Also Read | 911 Lone Star Cancelled Or Renewed? Find Out More About The Latest Ratings Of The Show

Ryan Guzman facing criticism from co-stars for racial slurs

The whole situation started when Twitterati found old tweets of Chrysti Ane in which she admitted to using the N-word. Ane has apologized for those posts, but Ryan Guzman came to his wife’s defence on Instagram live video. He said, “I have plenty of friends — Black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time. We call each other slurs all the time. We don’t get b**t-hurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down. So, what are y’all trying to get at? You’re trying to prove that somebody that’s not racist is racist? Nah. You don’t have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all.”

Also Read | Jim Parrack Of True Blood Fame Joins Spinoff Project 9-1-1: Lone Star

Later that day, Ryan Guzman’s 9-1-1 co-star Oliver Stark, who plays Evan "Buck" Buckley on the show, tweeted about the former’s comment. In it, he mentioned that in his opinion there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the n-word. He stated that it belongs to the Black community only and he absolutely does not agree with the word being used by anyone else under any situation.

Another of Ryan Guzman’s co-star, Aisha Hinds, who plays Henrietta "Hen" Wilson in 9-1-1 expressed her view. When a user asked Hinds what she thinks of Guzman’s comment, she tweeted, that it is “indefensible” dialogue. Take a look at her tweet below.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Condemns George Floyd's Death; Says There Is A "HUMANITY Code"

Following the criticism by his co-stars and social media users, Ryan Guzman apologized for his comment. However, he questioned why people do not show the same criticism that he faced towards artists like Cardi B, 50 cents and Fat Joe for using the N-word. In the Instagram video, he said that “People that are coming up to me, keep that same energy for Cardi B, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Fat Joe, all them Latinos have been using for years upon years and getting passes,” Guzman said. “I apologize to those that I offended and misrepresented myself by using the wrong term. I stand by my try, fail, learn, grow state of mind. And I will continue to grow, continue to help out the community….Let’s help out our black brothers and sisters going through this horrible difficult time.” Guzman posted the video with the caption, “Try,fail,learn, and grow My purpose is to continue to help/support my black brothers and sisters in this time of need.”[sic].

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ryan Guzman (@ryanaguzman) on

Also Read | Does TK Die In '911 Lonestar' After The Unexpected Accident? Read To Know More

9-1-1 stars Oliver Stark and Aisha Hinds since its first season. Ryan Guzman joined in the second season. It also features Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar. The show follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders:  firefighters, police offers, paramedics and dispatchers.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all