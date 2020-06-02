'9-1-1' Star Ryan Guzman Faces Flak From Co-stars For Defending Racial Slurs

Ryan Guzman who plays Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz in 9-1-1 series is facing backlash from social media users as well as his co-stars. It is because he defended his wife, Chrysti Ane for using the N-word and frequently using racial slurs. Read to know more.

Ryan Guzman facing criticism from co-stars for racial slurs

The whole situation started when Twitterati found old tweets of Chrysti Ane in which she admitted to using the N-word. Ane has apologized for those posts, but Ryan Guzman came to his wife’s defence on Instagram live video. He said, “I have plenty of friends — Black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time. We call each other slurs all the time. We don’t get b**t-hurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down. So, what are y’all trying to get at? You’re trying to prove that somebody that’s not racist is racist? Nah. You don’t have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all.”

Later that day, Ryan Guzman’s 9-1-1 co-star Oliver Stark, who plays Evan "Buck" Buckley on the show, tweeted about the former’s comment. In it, he mentioned that in his opinion there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the n-word. He stated that it belongs to the Black community only and he absolutely does not agree with the word being used by anyone else under any situation.

I know a lot of you want to hear my thoughts on what a cast member said today on IG live. I can tell you that my opinion is there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the n word. It belongs to the Black community only and I absolutely don’t agree with it being used by... — Oliver Stark (@oliverstarkk) June 1, 2020

... anyone else under any circumstances. — Oliver Stark (@oliverstarkk) June 1, 2020

Another of Ryan Guzman’s co-star, Aisha Hinds, who plays Henrietta "Hen" Wilson in 9-1-1 expressed her view. When a user asked Hinds what she thinks of Guzman’s comment, she tweeted, that it is “indefensible” dialogue. Take a look at her tweet below.

How I FEEL daily is a perpetual state of GRIEF. There’s sadly no version of this indefensible discourse that doesn’t exacerbate that grief. There’s legions of learned behaviors that need to be named and neutured so we don’t continue to give life to them. May we know & DO BETTER. https://t.co/NmhIOVDWK4 — Aisha Hinds (@AishaHinds) June 1, 2020

Following the criticism by his co-stars and social media users, Ryan Guzman apologized for his comment. However, he questioned why people do not show the same criticism that he faced towards artists like Cardi B, 50 cents and Fat Joe for using the N-word. In the Instagram video, he said that “People that are coming up to me, keep that same energy for Cardi B, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Fat Joe, all them Latinos have been using for years upon years and getting passes,” Guzman said. “I apologize to those that I offended and misrepresented myself by using the wrong term. I stand by my try, fail, learn, grow state of mind. And I will continue to grow, continue to help out the community….Let’s help out our black brothers and sisters going through this horrible difficult time.” Guzman posted the video with the caption, “Try,fail,learn, and grow My purpose is to continue to help/support my black brothers and sisters in this time of need.”[sic].

9-1-1 stars Oliver Stark and Aisha Hinds since its first season. Ryan Guzman joined in the second season. It also features Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar. The show follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders: firefighters, police offers, paramedics and dispatchers.

