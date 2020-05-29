Dwayne Johnson Condemns George Floyd's Death; Says There Is A "HUMANITY Code"

The demise of George Floyd has shocked many. The-46-year-old was restrained by a police offers, who pinned him down and place his knee on Floyd’s neck which resulted in his death. Several celebrities have come in support demanding for Justice. Now Dwayne Johnson, too, has expressed his grief. Read to know more.

Dwayne Johnson demands Justice for George Floyd

Former WWE star, 'The Rock' took to his Instagram to express his distress over the demise of George Floyd. He shared a picture in which the last words of Floyd “I Can't Breathe” is written on a card. Dwayne mentioned that he is stunned with the news, and talks about moral code and equality.

The caption read, “Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death. The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, “please I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck - cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was. George Floyd, said “officer I can’t breathe” as he struggled for air. He said these words a total of 15 times. Not once. Not twice. 15 times. These officers will be charged, I’m positive of that. Held accountable. But then where’s the greater accountability? The leadership to healing. More importantly, the leadership to EQUALITY. We ultimately win when we can normalize equality. I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd”[sic].

According to a statement from the Minneapolis Police Department, four officers responded to a call about a man suspected of forgery. The police say George Floyd initially resisted arrest which led to a tussle between him and officer, Derek Chauvin. The cop pinned down Floyd for several minutes with his knee on his neck. He struggled to breathe and lost his life. The incident was recorded by several passers-by. The four identified police officers - Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng - were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. The FBI and state bureau are further investigating the incident.

