Does TK Die In '911 Lonestar' After The Unexpected Accident? Read To Know More

9-1-1: Lone Star is an action procedural drama television series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. It is a spin-off of 9-1-1 television series and airs on 20th Television. The show stars Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain and Jim Parrack, along with others. The previous episode showed Tyler Kennedy, also known as TK, meeting with a fatal accident. Read to know more.

Does TK die in 9-1-1 Lone Star?

9-1-1 Lone Star premiered on January 19, 2020, and eight episodes have aired till now. The latest episode Monster Ride showed Tyler Kennedy (TK) meeting with a fatal incident. TK is the son of Owen Strand, he is gay and a recovering opioid addict. After the unexpected event, TK is in hospital and is at a critical stage. However, he is still alive.

Ronen Rubinstein who portrays TK in 9-1-1 Lone Star has been quite active on his Twitter. The actor has been tweeting about his appearance on the show. Rubinstein has also asked fans to pray for TK. Check out a few of his tweets.

If only I could squeeze his hand ! 🥺#911LoneStar pic.twitter.com/k1kO26Vfkb — 🎭 Ronen Rubinstein (@RonenRubinstein) March 3, 2020

9-1-1 Lone Star focuses on the fire, police and ambulance departments of the fictional company 126. It is set in Austin, Texas, and the latter being The Lone Star State. 9-1-1 Lone Star has a Tomatometer score of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6 rating on IMDb. There are said to be two more episodes which will premier soon.

