911 Lone Star Cancelled Or Renewed? Find Out More About The Latest Ratings Of The Show

911 Lone Star is a spinoff the massively popular Cop drama, 911. The new series is set in Austin, Texas and follows the life of a firefighter captain from New York City, who moved to Texas with his son after he lost his entire firehouse department during the 9/11 attack. 911 Lone Star is currently airing its first season on Fox. But will it be renewed for a second season or will it get cancelled only after a single season?

911 Lone Star Cancelled?

Also Read | What is Beyoncé's documentary 'Homecoming' all about that airs on Netflix?

Whether a show is cancelled or renewed usually depends on its overall ratings. 911 Lone Star is not the most popular show on Fox, but it still seems to be doing well. The show stars Rob Lowe in the lead role as Owen Strand. Ronen Rubinstein plays Tyler Kennedy "TK" Strand, Owen's son and another firefighter. Currently, in the show, TK is facing a life and death situation. Many fans are now speculating that the show is planning to kill off TK in the finale because it is getting cancelled.

Also Read | Netflix and Amazon Prime: List of Bollywood movies that are perfect for the weekend binge

However, these rumours have not been confirmed and no announcement about the show's renewal or cancellation have been made. In fact, the first season of 911 Lone Star is still airing on Fox, and the season has two more episodes to go before its completion. Episode Nine, titled Awakening, as well as the final episode of the season, Austin, We Have a Problem, will both air on the same day, March 9, 2020.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's movies that are available to watch on Amazon Prime

According to fans TV rating analysts, 911 Lone Star will not get cancelled, as the show has decent ratings across the eight episodes that have aired. The pilot episode of the show had 11.41 million live viewers. However, the second episode saw a significant drop, with only 5.94.

The episode with the least views was episode three, which only had 5.58 live viewers. However, the show quickly picked up its pace and the ratings improved, with the live viewership ranging from 5-6 million. The latest episode of the show had 5.61 live viewers and a rating of 0.9.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson's Netflix film 'Red Notice' put on hold; read to know why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.