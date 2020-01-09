Tom Hanks' 'A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood' To Release In India On February 7, 2020

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks aka Tom Hanks is an American actor and filmmaker. Hanks is known for his comedic and dramatic roles in such films as Splash, Bachelor Party, Big, Turner & Hooch, Sleepless in Seattle. And now in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Hanks will be seen as Mister Rogers.

The drama is all about how the legendary children's TV entertain people while dealing with his complex life. It is all set to release in India on January 17, 2020.

The film is directed by Marielle Heller. It will feature Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Chris Cooper and Susan Kelechi Watson as lead characters. Other popular actors who were roped in for A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood are Enrico Colantoni, Wendy Makkena and Tammy Blanchard.

On the other hand, Gerwig's Little Women retells Louisa May Alcott's much-loved 19th-century classic novel about four young women coming of age in Civil War-era in the US. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Bob Odenkirk, Chris Cooper and James Norton. The film will open in India on February 7, 2020.

The movies will be released in India by Sony Pictures Entertainment. Recently, the managing director of Sony Pictures Entertainment India, Vivek Krishnani, said that they were extremely happy with the immense appreciation that both the films have received from audiences as well as critics.

Sony Pictures had a very impressive haul at the Golden Globes and now with the studio having 17 BAFTA nominations. He also went on to say that they hope to continue the winning streak.

He also said that for the Indian audiences, they are very excited to release these two lovely films - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Little Women.

#TomHanks... Sony Pictures Entertainment India to release #ABeautifulDayInTheNeighborhood on 17 Jan 2020. pic.twitter.com/ydV0SlVrTF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2020

Sony's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood emerged as the big winner at the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony. The film was nominated 10 times for the 2020 British Academy of Film and Televisions Film Awards (BAFTAs). It is also said to be a big contender for Oscars.

Image courtesy: Tom Hanks Instagram

