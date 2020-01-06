Golden Globes 2020: Tom Hanks Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

American actor Tom Hanks, beloved by millions around the world was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on January 5. The Toy Story star, now 63 has been awarded the Cecil B DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globes Awards ceremony and the actor got a bit emotional while receiving the award. He began his acceptance speech by joking about his early career on the 1970s TV comedy The Love Boat and added that he had a bad cold that made him emotional in the process. He thanked his wife, Rita Wilson, and five children and named out a long list of actors and directors who he said had helped him in his long success.

Tom Hanks' prominence

Hanks came into prominence acting in the 1988 drama-fantasy flick Big, playing a teenager who wakes up to find himself in the body of an adult. He won back to back Oscars and Golden Globes in 1994 and 1995 for his roles in AIDS drama Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. He is also best known as "America's Dad" for his performance in more than 70 movies which includes romantic comedy Sleepless in Seattle, action film Sully and war flick Saving Private Ryan. He spoke about some of his success in the movies after learning a lesson while working at a Shakespeare theater festival when he was young. He added that showing up on time and discipline are some of the greatest acts required for the success of a movie.

About the award

The Cecil B. DeMille award is honored on a yearly basis by Golden Globe organisers to an actor, director or producer who has made a lasting impact on the film industry. Some of the past awardees include Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges and Harrison Ford.

