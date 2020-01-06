Dwayne Johnson Lauds Tom Hanks On His Golden Globes Win, Says 'he Is Kindest And Coolest'

The 77th Golden Globes awards show happened on January 5, 2020. Fans are congratulating their favourite stars for winning the awards. Dwayne Johnson also applauded his friend Tom Hanks for winning the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Cecil B. DeMille Award which Tom Hanks won is one of the highest honours given by the Golden Globes. Here is how Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wished his fellow Hollywood actor.

Dwayne Johnson pens a special message for Tom Hanks:

Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to share a clip of Tom Hanks giving his award-winning speech. In the caption, he applauded Tom by writing, “A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that” ♥️🙏🏾. Amen, brother. Tom Hanks is one of the kindest and coolest humans who exemplifies my favorite quote of - it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. Congratulations, my friend. You’re a legend and your beautiful mana inspires so many - myself included. And hell, I’m bound to tear up when I talk about my family too, so I get it man 😂😭🤦🏽‍♂️ #CecilBDemilleAward🏆 #globes #family”.

Dwayne Johnson was seen appreciating Tom Hanks by telling the world how kind Tom is. Dwayne also wrote a quote that he sees as a motto to live by. Then, The Rock congratulated Tom for inspiring a generation of people and also thanked him as he he was an inspiration to The Rock. This sweet message has been winning hearts on the internet since it was posted.

