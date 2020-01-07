Tom Hanks To Ellen DeGeneres: Here Are All The Memorable Moments From Golden Globes 2020

From Michelle Willaims' powerful speech to Joaquin Phoenix's expletive outburst or Tom Hanks' choking up while accepting his award and Kate McKinnon's tribute to Ellen DeGeneres, there wasn't a dull moment at the Golden Globes 2020 show, as it witnessed some of the most memorable moments.

Golden Globes 2020 memorable moments

After accepting his best actor award in a Motion Picture, majority of Joaquin Phoenix's speech had to be censored for the Television audience as it was full of explicit words. In his speech after accepting the award, Phoenix said "there was no f*****g competition" between him and his contemporaries, adding that he was "inspired by the f*****s" around him.

He went on to congratulate all those who had won an award, adding that he felt privileged to be mentioned along with them. The Ladder 49 actor went on to talk about climate change, declared that it is important to take some responsibility alongside a few changes and sacrifices in one's life. He promised to do better and urged everyone to do the same.

Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama Full Speech:#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/yhz1ScCMjp — Joaquin Phoenix Source (@joaquinsource) January 6, 2020

Read: Golden Globe Awards' List Of Male Actors With The Maximum Number Of Accolades

Cast Away actor Tom Hanks teared up while accepting the Cecille B DeMille lifetime achievement award while looking towards his family. In his speech, Hanks said, “A man is blessed with a family sitting down the front like that, a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is, five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is".

Read: Golden Globe Awards: Female Actor Who Has Won Maximum Awards

Kate McKinnon's emotional introduction to Ellen DeGeneres before presenting her with HFPA's Carol Burnett Award moved a lot of people. McKinnon went on talking about how much Ellen coming out had meant to her. She also said the only thing that made it less scary about such a fact was seeing Ellen on TV, adding that the comedian risked her entire career and life in order, to tell the truth, and she suffered greatly for it.

Kate McKinnon's speech to Ellen DeGeneres was beautiful and perfect for the Carol Burnett award, and perfect for ANY speech. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1at7sCXoWj — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 6, 2020

Read: Golden Globes 2020 Majorly Snubbed Netflix's 'The Irishman' And 'Two Popes'

While receiving her best actress award in a limited series for Fosse/Berdon, Michelle Williams said that every woman had the right to choose. She urged women to cast votes based on their individual choice because men had been doing the same for so many years.

"When it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them."



"We are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us.”



–Michelle Williams#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9M9fN1rjrF — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) January 6, 2020

Read: Jennifer Aniston's Black Golden Globe Outfits Through The Decade

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.