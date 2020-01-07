The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Tom Hanks To Ellen DeGeneres: Here Are All The Memorable Moments From Golden Globes 2020

Hollywood News

Tom Hanks' choking up during his speech to Kate McKinnon's tribute to Ellen DeGeneres, these instances became the most memorable moments of Golden Globes 2020

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tom Hanks

From Michelle Willaims' powerful speech to Joaquin Phoenix's expletive outburst or Tom Hanks' choking up while accepting his award and Kate McKinnon's tribute to Ellen DeGeneres, there wasn't a dull moment at the Golden Globes 2020 show, as it witnessed some of the most memorable moments.

Golden Globes 2020 memorable moments

After accepting his best actor award in a Motion Picture, majority of Joaquin Phoenix's speech had to be censored for the Television audience as it was full of explicit words. In his speech after accepting the award, Phoenix said "there was no f*****g competition" between him and his contemporaries, adding that he was "inspired by the f*****s" around him.

He went on to congratulate all those who had won an award, adding that he felt privileged to be mentioned along with them. The Ladder 49 actor went on to talk about climate change, declared that it is important to take some responsibility alongside a few changes and sacrifices in one's life. He promised to do better and urged everyone to do the same.

Read: Golden Globe Awards' List Of Male Actors With The Maximum Number Of Accolades

Cast Away actor Tom Hanks teared up while accepting the Cecille B DeMille lifetime achievement award while looking towards his family. In his speech, Hanks said, “A man is blessed with a family sitting down the front like that, a wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is, five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is".

Read: Golden Globe Awards: Female Actor Who Has Won Maximum Awards

Kate McKinnon's emotional introduction to Ellen DeGeneres before presenting her with HFPA's Carol Burnett Award moved a lot of people. McKinnon went on talking about how much Ellen coming out had meant to her. She also said the only thing that made it less scary about such a fact was seeing Ellen on TV, adding that the comedian risked her entire career and life in order, to tell the truth, and she suffered greatly for it.

Read: Golden Globes 2020 Majorly Snubbed Netflix's 'The Irishman' And 'Two Popes'

While receiving her best actress award in a limited series for Fosse/Berdon, Michelle Williams said that every woman had the right to choose. She urged women to cast votes based on their individual choice because men had been doing the same for so many years.

Read: Jennifer Aniston's Black Golden Globe Outfits Through The Decade

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GAGANYAAN: SPECIAL FOOD PREPARED
MNS TO ADOPT HINDUTVA IDEOLOGY
SOLEIMANI'S FUNERAL PROCESSION: 35 KILLED, 48 INJURED IN STAMPEDE
KHURSHID CONTRADICTS BJP
SHARMA ON DHONI'S SABBATICAL
DEEPIKA ON CAA PROTESTS AND JNU