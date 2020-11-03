'A Joyous Christmas' Cast: Read To Know Who Starred In Classic Hallmark Romantic Movie

A Joyous Christmas is a Hallmark movie released in 2017. The movie revolved around an author who writes self-help books who returns to her hometown for Christmas to promote her new book. Here, when she is saved from a fatal accident by a stranger, she finds the true meaning of Christmas and enjoying the festivities with family. If one wants to know the cast of A Joyous Christmas, this article provides all the details of the same. Read ahead to know about the cast of A Joyous Christmas.

Here are all the details about A Joyous Christmas cast

Natalie Knepp as Rachel Kennedy

Natalie Knepp played the character of Rachel Kennedy. She comes to her home town for Christmas and also to promote her new book. Here, she meets an accident and is saved by a stranger.

Michael Rady as Jack Nelson

Michael Rady plays the character of Jack Nelson in the movie. Jack is the producer is hired by Rachel to arrange the book launch. Jack and Rachel get close during their time in the town.

Bonnie Bedelia as Joy

Bonnie Bedelia plays the character of Joy in the film. She is the quirkiest of A Joyous Christmas cast. She saves Rachel’s life when she meets an accident. She also a tragic backstory which is later revealed in the movie.

David Lewis as David

David Lewis plays the character of David who is Rachel’s estranged brother in the movie. David and Rachel had lost touch after their parents died. But after Rachel comes to her home town and realises the joy of family, she tries to reconnect with him.

Steve Bacic as Stuart

Steve Bacic plays the character of Stuart in the film. He is apart of the management team put together by Rachel. They organise her book launch and get Jack who is a local producer on board.

Chiara Guzzo as Bridget

Chiara Guzzo plays the character of Bridget in the movie. Bridget is the part of Rachel’s management team. She also helps get Jack on board for the launch.

