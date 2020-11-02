Rajkummar Rao Reveals His Profession Before He Began His Acting Career

Rajkummar Rao is known to have played many unconventional roles in films over the years. Recently, Rajkummar Rao’s profession before Bollywood was revealed. He said that he was a dramatics teacher before he decided to pursue a career in acting. Read ahead to know more about Rajkummar Rao’s teaching experience.

Rajkummar Rao’s profession before Bollywood

According to a report by The Indian Express, it has been revealed Rajkummar Rao was a dramatics teacher in Gurugram before he decided to start his career in acting. He was a teacher for a brief period of time. He also said that he took up the teaching job as he needed extra pocket money.

Reminiscing his decision, the Trapped actor added that since everybody was making extra pocket money, he also decided to earn some. Hence, he joined the KV Public School in Sector 14, Gurugram. He was there for a period of three months. He also did a play during this tenure at the school.

Rajkummar Rao has also explained that all his friends had taken up jobs at call centres. He did not join one because he was not really good with language. He was in the second year of college when he decided to take up the job of being a teacher as it was something he loved to do. He also added that the students loved him very much. There was not much age difference between them. And this is why they treated him like a friend.

Rajkummar Rao’s movies in Bollywood have been widely loved by the audiences. He has amassed a huge fan following since his debut. He set his foot in the Hindi film industry with the movie Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. Rajkummar Rao’s movies in Bollywood include Kai Po Che!, Queen, Citylights, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, and Newton. Later, he also went on to star in Stree, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Judmental Hai Kya.

Rajkummar Rao has won many awards and accolades for his stellar performances in films. He has won the Aisa Pacific Screen Award for the Best Performance as an Actor for the film Newton. He also bagged the Film Critics Award for Best Actor for the movie Trapped. He is next going to be seen in the movie Chhalaang which also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha. The movie is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13, 2020. It is directed by Hansal Mehta.

Image courtesy- @rajkummar_rao Instagram

