Stephen King: Best On-screen Adaptations Of The Legendary Writer's Novels

Stephen King is known for his mystery and super-natural novels that have surprised lots of readers in the last few decades. In the year 2003, the National Book Foundation awarded him the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. His work has received a lot of appreciation and admiration. Some of his novels have even gone on to become brilliant nail-biting movies. Here is a list of some of the best adaptations of Stephen King's work.

Also read | Angelina Jolie Feels Brad Pitt Turned Her And Kids' Lives 'upside Down'

Best On-screen adaptations of Stephen King

Also read | Hollywood Celebrities That You Probably Did Not Realise Were BFFs In Real Life

The Shawshank Redemption

The 1994 drama film is based on 1982 Stephen King novel Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption. It features Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in the lead roles. In the year 2015, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry for its cultural and historical significance. It received seven Academy Award nominations and is considered one of the greatest films from the era of the 1990s.

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary released in the year 1989 and the film is an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1983 novel of the same name. It is directed by Mary Lambert and features Dale Midkiff, Denise Crosby, Blaze Berdahl, Fred Gwynne, and Miko Hughes. It was a success at the box-office. It is considered as a modern re-imagining of Stephen King’s novel.

Also read | Brad Pitt Breaks Silence On His Divorce With Angelina Jolie And Other Personal Struggles

The Dead Zone

The horror-thriller film released in the year 1983. It is based on the 1979 novel of the same name by Stephen King. The film received positive reviews at the time of its release and was also developed in a television series in the year 2000. It features Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams, Tom Skerritt, Herbert Lom, Martin Sheen, Anthony Zerbe and Colleen Dewhurst in important roles. It is directed by David Cronenberg.

Carrie

The 2013 supernatural film is directed by Kimberly Peirce and adapted from Stephen King’s 1974 novel of the same name. It was a huge success and collected good numbers. The film is produced by Kevin Misher. The story revolves around a shy schoolgirl who becomes a target and goes through a tough and challenging journey.

Also read | 31-year-old US Rock Climber Brad Gobright Falls To His Death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.