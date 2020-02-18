Kim Kardashian Gets A Surprise Holiday As A Gift From Kanye West On Valentine's Day

Kanye West has been giving husband goals since the time he has tied the knot with Kim Kardashian West. According to an entertainment portal, West has given many surprises on Valentine's Day to Kim, and this year was no different. Kanye surprised Kim with a romantic holiday this year!

Kim and Kanye go off holidaying

Kim Kardashian West revealed what she and Kanye are doing on Valentine's Day on a holiday trip. A source by a leading entertainment portal confirmed that the couple went to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Kim shared a picture on her Instagram story where she can be seen sitting on the bed. Kanye can be seen looking out the open space. The background has a beautiful sunset on the ocean.

This is the first Valentine's Day that the West family will be celebrating with six members. Kim and Kanye had a son, Psalm, in May. They have three other children named Saint, Chicago, and North. The couple now has two sons and two daughters.

The source shared that the bond between the couple is strong as ever even after 6 years of marriage. The article claims that Kim and Kanye are in a great space and that Kim does not want to change Kanye. Kardashian West loves and supports her husband. Kanye is also very proud of Kim and all her work.

Kanye has had many surprises for Kim on Valentine's day. Last year, Kanye had Kenny G in their living room playing music. The room was decorated with roses:

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Source: Kim Kardashian Instagram

