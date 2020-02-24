Justin Bieber Sings At Kanye West’s Sunday Service; Kim Kardashian Shares A Video

Justin Bieber just released a new album on February 14, following which he has been doing a lot of interactions on social media as well as through various other platforms. Most recently, Justin was seen at Kanye West’s Sunday service. Justin Bieber also sang at the Sunday service. Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share a clip of the young pop star singing. Even Justin Bieber took to his Instagram to share a video from the Sunday service. Take a look at it here.

Justin Bieber sings at Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram to share a video from his surprise appearance at Kanye West‘s star-studded Sunday Service on February 23, 2020. Justin sang the song Never Would Have Made It, which is originally written and performed by Marvin Sapp. Justin Bieber was seen sporting a casual red hoodie. Kim shared a video of Justin singing; take a peek at it here.

Justin Bieber sang the song against a simple organ track. In the video it can be seen that lights dimmed down as Justin looked up and pointed to the ceiling, holding his iPhone. While doing this he is seen singing. “When I look back, overall, you brought me through — I can see that you were the one I held onto, I’m stronger, I’m wiser, I’m better, much better" as the attendees cheered for him.

It was reported that Justin Bieber exited the stage and, while getting down, he embraced Kanye West.Justin performed services at his regular church in Beverly Hills after which he attended Kanye's service. Previously, while he was at an Italian restaurant, paparazzi had asked him about he would ever perform at Kanye’s Sunday Service. To which Justin responded with a simple “yeah”.

(Image Credits: Justin Bieber Instagram)

