Kim Kardashian Looks Like A 'Desert Goddess' In Brown Bikini In Her Latest Post, See Pics

Beauty mogul and reality show star, Kim Kardashian is considered one of the most influential names in Hollywood. Apart from being known for her controversial statements on her reality show, Kim is also a bonafide fashionista as she keeps treating her fans with several pictures from photoshoots on her social media. Recently, Kim took to her official Instagram handle to share a stunning picture, in which the beauty mogul pulled off her warrior princess lady look. Here are the details.

Kim pulls off her 'Desert Goddess' look as she shoots for Skims' 'Naked'

From modelling in lingerie for her shapewear line to shelling out fashion goals donning ensembles of various designers across the globe, Kim has managed to amaze her fans with sheer confidence and an impressively fit physique. Recently, Kim took to her official Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of herself, in which the beauty mogul can be seen flaunting her toned and chiselled body in a desert.

As seen in the picture shared by Kim Kardashian, the reality show star is seen closing her eyes and leaning her head back, letting her long honey-coloured locks flow. Kim can be seen in a brown plunge bralette and the high waisted thong from her line, Skims, proving she has never been more comfortable in the skin. Take a look at the picture shared:

Kim has been proudly showing off fresh collections from her new clothing line Skims, to which her Instagram handle is proof. In the recent past, Kim had shared a different desert photo that showed the beauty mogul in a nude lingerie set and boots, as she leaned against a modified car. Take a look:

(Promo image source: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

