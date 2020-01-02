Zac Efron Made Headlines In 2019 For These Reasons; A Look Back At All The Instances

Zac Efron is an American actor who began his acting career in the early 2000s. He received recognition for his role as Troy Bolton in the movie High School Musical franchise. Zac Efron also starred in movies like Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Baywatch, The Greatest Showman and many more. Apart from this, he has made it to the headlines quite often. Let us take a look at times when Zac Efron made headlines in 2019.

Zac Efron's news

Zac Efron to star in comedy King of the Jungle

Zac Efron will star as investigator Ari Furman in the movie King of the Jungle. Ari Furman is the character who arrives in the jungle and finds himself pulled into McAfee’s paranoia. King Of The Jungle is based on the true story of rogue tech magnate John McAfee and the creator of the McAfee Antivirus software.

Zac Efron struggled to come out of his serial killer character Ted Bundy

The actor revealed that it became difficult for him to come out from his Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile character Ted Bundy after he finished shooting for the film. He played the role of a serial killer in the movie. The actor also said that he was not interested in playing the role but there was something unique about this serial killer and that is why he decided to do the role.

Zac Efron's new hairstyle

Zac Efron previously bleached his hair Platinum Blonde. The actor looks extremely handsome in the new look. Take a look at this new hair colour.

